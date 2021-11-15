We should have known better.
Despite the “wisdom” of age that we presumably have acquired with many years of living, many if not most of us expected Thanksgiving this year to be back to normal.
Instead, some pandemic restrictions remain.
Additionally, as we have grown older, so have our families.
The retiree next door has been frustrated, she told me, as her family searches for a date when all the grandchildren, now scattered to colleges and careers, and their parents can gather.
Go one residence further, to a couple with one near-adult grandchild who is refusing vaccination. For them it is a dilemma. They both are vaccinated but have chronic medical conditions that put them at higher risk for exposure to any illness, even mild.
For all of us, there remain some social distancing rules and staff shortages in restaurants.
Our family is planning to gather this year in person rather, rather than on Zoom, but with some changes our gatherings before the pandemic.
For years, starting when the grandchildren were small and we lived miles apart, the family opted to observe Christmas in November, even renaming our celebration “Thanksmas.” In case of bad weather, that left us with the December option.
Now the youngest is about to graduate from high school and we have left our rural home for senior community living. We are closer but still one family is two hours-plus away in one direction and the other more than three in another.
Fortunately they are willing, as we are not, to do the driving. But because of a continuing staff shortage coupled with space restrictions, the facility where we dined for Thanksgiving before the pandemic is limiting dining-in to groups of four. Instead, we have opted to have our Thanksgiving meal in our modest residence. We'll put in the table leaves and put up the card table.
We'll all share the meal preparation as I suspect is true around many tables, just as others likely have a variety of tastes or limitations. In our case, we have one vegetarian and a diabetic.
We'll take out the silver plate flatware I inherited and rarely use; I'd rather wash by hand than offer plastic knives and forks.
Still, it will be the first time we have seen two of our grandchildren, except electronically, since before the world turned upside-down.
Truthfully, it is not the first time our holiday plans have been upended, although never for anything quite like the pandemic.
Any of us who have lived a distance from relatives know well that weather can cancel plans with little notice.
The first I recall was an abbreviated Thanksgiving trip from my family's Michigan home in Lansing to my grandparents in Grand Rapids while I was in grade school. We were but a few miles from home when snow started piling up and at the overpass near the airport Dad turned around. He got us home but then struggled simply to negotiate the driveway into the garage behind the house.
It was years later as a young married couple that my husband and I set out from our home in Western Montana to visit close friends in northern Wyoming.
It was a lovely, sunny day until we went over the pass toward Butte, Montana.
We were not along in aborting our trip. Tractor trailers pulled into the motel where we stayed. The following day, after scraping the snow off the windows and door handles of the car, we headed, with great care, toward home.
We couldn't call as our friends lived off the grid and cellphones were not even in our vocabulary then. (That couple is still are off the grid, though now in rural Colorado, but having added solar power, cellphones and other updates.)
Current weather forecasts for the November indicate “unsettled” but likely no very low temperatures with accompanying storms.
We remain hopeful, and wish everyone safe, healthy and joyful Thanksgiving gatherings of family and friends.