It has been 110 years since the great Bitterroot forest fire that destroyed 3 million acres of Western timber, homes and claimed 86 lives. It also challenged the fledgling U.S. Forest Service and it’s first chief, Gifford Pinchot.
Now, once again, with the West burning, we are reading the same arguments about causes and prevention that Pinchot and the agency faced in 1910.
It is difficult for those of us in our later years not to wonder, “Does anything ever change?”
The arguments I’ve read on the this year’s Western fires center on how to manage forests to minimize out-of-control blazes. The same was true after the 1910 Big Blowup, as it is called.
As now, there were charges of false and partisan statements. Climate change however, was not a topic then.
In that regard, the current fires even came up during the Senate committee hearings on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for a Supreme Court justice. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. and candidate for vice president, last Wednesday used the fires as a jumping off point to ask Barrett if she thinks climate change is happening. (Barrett declined to take a position on the “politically controversial” subject.)
Back in 1910 Pinchot, the first forestry chief as well as speech-writer, confidant and sometimes conspirator of President Theodore Roosevelt, was initially confident that fires could be minimized.
“The one secret to fighting fires is to discover your fire as soon as possible and fight it as hard as you can and refuse to leave it until the last ember is dead,” he said.
For the first years after the Forest Service was established in 1905, that seemed to work.
Only one-tenth of one percent of Forest Service land burned, prompting Roosevelt to write to Pinchot, ”The Forest Service has proved that forest fires can be controlled.”
Then came the fire in the Bitterroot National Forest of Idaho and Montana, destroying merchantable timber that could have built 800,000 houses. Worse it destroyed towns, lives and left some of the living scarred for life.
It was fodder for U.S. Sen. Weldon Heyburn, an Idaho lawyer, advocate for private mining and timber companies, and vehement opponent of child labor laws, the eight-hour work day, putting land aside for professional management and other progressive measures. He opposed any regulations on harvesting timber, and their principal proponents Roosevelt and Pinchot.
The Bitterroot fire, Heyburn proclaimed, was “the will of an angry God, doing what the Forest Service would not let industry do.”
The great national forests needed loggers, miners, city builders, farmers and ranchers to cut them down, thus preempting any big fire because the fuel would be gone, Heyburn preached.
Pinchot was out but not down. He had been fired in January by Roosevelt’s successor William Howard Taft after a politically motivated brouhaha. With equal or greater fervor than Heyburn, Pinchot countered that the Forest Service had been hamstrung by “the pique, bias and bullheadedness of men who have sulked and planted their hulks in the way.”
The enemies of conservation in Congress had failed to sufficiently fund the Forest Service while at the same time clamoring for more public giveaways, he and Roosevelt preached.
In speeches, primarily written by Pinchot, Roosevelt proclaimed that natural resources should be wisely managed for the benefit of everyone, not monopolized by a few.
A proposal by Sen. Heyburn that the burned land be turned over to private ownership went down to defeat and within a year Congress doubled the Forest Service budget.
Additionally lawmakers enacted the Weeks Act, which authorized acquisition of land for national forests in the Eastern United States (think of the Appalachians and the Smokeys).
Pinchot, who had returned to forestry consulting, helped Roosevelt in his unsuccessful campaign for another term as president. Pinochet later served two four-year terms as governor of Pennsylvania.
This year the national forest named in his honor was the site of one the seemingly innumerable West Coast Fires, though not as dramatic as others. The Gifford Pinchot National Forest probably had greater fame as the site the May 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.
The history is fascinating; I’m not so sure about the continuing political battles.
Note: Quotes primarily from “The Big Burn” by Timothy Egan, 2009.