It has been six years since the book “Hidden Figures,” later a film, introduced the world to West Virginia native Katherine Johnson and her coworkers who calculated the trajectories for the early U.S. space program.
The mathematician “computers” — their job description at the time — faced barriers because of their race and gender, the book by Margot Lee Shetterly illustrates.
They were by no means alone, we readers have discovered in the last few years as more authors uncover and write about women and minorities long ignored despite impressive achievements.
Our book club (how we in our 70s to 90s love to read!) last month gave high marks to “The Woman Who Smashed Codes,” a meticulously researched work of Pennsylvania native Jason Fagone about the life and skill of cryptographer Elizebeth Smith Friedman. Friedman broke German codes in World War I, again in World War II, as well as ciphers used by bootleggers during prohibition.
In the book, Fagone included a number examples of the types of codes faced by Friedman and her husband, William Friedman, also a cryptographer but who unlike his wife was recognized for his work during his lifetime.
Even our Sudoku or other puzzle fans failed to solve the examples.
No one was embarrassed. Rather we were astonished at Elizebeth Friedman's ability to accurately decode difficult ciphers again and again, even as they were continually replaced by new, more complex coded messages.
She was an early American female in the deciphering effort. By WWII there were roughly 11,000 women unraveling enemy secrets, Washington Post reporter Liza Mundy discovered and wrote about in her book “Code Girls”
Her research showed that women comprised 70% to 80% of the Army and Navy codebreakers. They also tested American codes, ran complicated office machines and worked as translators.
Because of the sensitive nature of their work, they were instructed to tell anyone who asked, including their own families, that they were doing low-level office tasks. They maintained that silence until many years later when the veil of secrecy was finally lifted.
Author Mundy shaped a very readable story from boxes of Army and Navy memoirs, reports and interviews with some of the women.
Her book includes brief biographies of her subjects, including several pages on Elizebeth Smith Friedman.
It wasn't just women's work in breaking codes that researchers have unearthed.
Another is 2017 book “The Hello Girls: America’s First Women Soldiers," by Elizabeth Cobbs.
The women served in WWI when the telephone was the vital form of communication for commanders. Soldiers laid lines as troops moved, but men proved unable to manipulate the jacks, sockets, ringers and buzzers of switching stations as fast as was necessary.
The women who made the grade were bilingual as well, vital for making connections between French and English-speaking military offices.
Cobbs' book was transformed into the Broadway musical “The Hello Girls” in 2018.
Although outfitted in uniforms the women bought with their own money and adhering to military hierarchy, they discovered after the war ended that they were not considered entitled to any postwar veteran benefits.
The Army insisted they had not been soldiers, despite being sworn in, and continued to refuse benefits until 1979 when 31 survivors won a lawsuit.
They were hardly alone. At the war’s end, while a majority of women who had served wanted to keep their jobs, many were forced out by men returning home.
Women, of course, have not been the only groups long overlooked or forced to battle for benefits after wars. The Navajo and other Indians transmitted messages in their languages, codes that defied combatants.
