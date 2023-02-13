Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It has been six years since the book “Hidden Figures,” later a film, introduced the world to West Virginia native Katherine Johnson and her coworkers who calculated the trajectories for the early U.S. space program.

The mathematician “computers” — their job description at the time — faced barriers because of their race and gender, the book by Margot Lee Shetterly illustrates.

Stories you might like

Contact writer Evadna Bartlett at evadnab07@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you