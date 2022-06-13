My memories of (long ago) teen years include strolling with friends or even dates in downtown, Lansing, Michigan, my hometown, merely to gawk at sometimes elaborate department store window displays.
Likewise, as a 21-year-old on a first trip to New York with a friend, we marveled despite the freezing December weather, at the holiday dress of windows of downtown merchandisers.
Some of those displays rivaled the drama of Emerald City in "The Wizard of Oz," another memory of youth. Items and mannequins moved, changed color, even disappeared and reappeared, just as the Wizard did.
It was not mere coincidence, I learned late last month.
In 1900, L. Frank Baum published two books, “The Art of Decorating Dry Goods Windows and Interiors” (sounds rather dry) and “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
It's the latter that brought greater fame to Baum, according to a May 25 online article titled “Grand Illusions” in Jstor Daily.
Baum's career took a variety of twists and turns. Born in 1856, he was raised in Chittenango, New York, where among other enterprises he bred fancy chickens, winning poultry show competitions. That apparently led to his first commercial publication — an 1886 monograph on what he considered the fairest breed, varieties of Hamburgs.
After a move to South Dakota, he founded a dry goods store called Baum's Bazaar.
And there he made the most of an enormous plate-glass window with tantalizing displays.
When an economic crisis in 1891 plunged his store and a newspaper he had bought into bankruptcy, he moved his wife and four children to Chicago where the economy and labor tensions left many stores with inventory surpluses. A common practice was to simply move the goods into unsightly heaps throughout the stores.
Not Baum. He saw possibilities.
He promoted the goods in dramatic, glamorous, even unbelievable (Emerald City style, perhaps) displays to lure buyers to open their pocketbooks.
In 1897, Baum launched a trade periodical, “The Show Window” with instructions for creating just such displays and three years later published two books. The first, “The Art of Decorating Dry Goods Window and Interiors” outlined techniques to ensnare attention and purchases.
But it is the second book that led to fame for Baum. It was, of course, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," described as the “Greatest show window of Baum's entire career.”
Department show windows now compete with videos, internet displays and the like.
The Wizard of Oz, of course, remains a favorite. It reappears on the television screen, movie theaters, streaming, stage productions and a multiple variety of print and e-books. A search of the Kanawha and Putnam county libraries reveals page after page of available formats and age-appropriate varieties.
***
On a quite different topic, after several months of wondering, we learned that federal Health and Human Services will not reduce Medicare Part B monthly premiums for the reminder of this year as had been hinted.
The premium jumped to monthly $170.10 from $148.50 last year. The $21.60 monthly hike was the largest increase in the program's history. A portion of the increase was to build up a reserve to cover what was at first an anticipated cost of covering a new Alzheimer's medication, initially tagged at $56,000 annually.
The drug Aduhelm, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in June 2021 against the advice of its medical advisory committee. The drug maker, Biogen, later cut the price by half, still a hefty $28,200 per year, but a number of other concerns remain.
The price drop and a department limit on patient eligibility, federal official hinted at a potential cut in premiums for the rest of the year.
Turns out it was a false hope.
It was not “feasible,” Secretary Xavier Becerra of Health and Human Services announced at the end of May.
Rather an adjustment downward in the premiums is anticipated in 2023, Becerra said.
Forgive me if I'm skeptical, given daily reminders of increasing inflation among other concerns.