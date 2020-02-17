On Retirement: Retiring to a community of big readers

A Pew Research Center report from last year shows that roughly a quarter of the nation’s adults did not read a single book during the year.
That seems a bit shocking.
The residents of this retirement community obviously don’t fit that dynamic, as I suspect is true of many other older citizens.
The volunteer-run library in this community is blessed with a constant addition of new publications and bestsellers, as well as historic, war, environmental and biography shelves. There are tables of current magazines and the daily newspaper. The comfortable library chairs are rarely empty.
Of the half dozen or so senior communities we visited before moving here, none had a library to compare.
And the many 80- and 90-year-olds here are not looking just for familiar books or authors. They are looking for current fiction, biographies and a wide range of nonfiction from war (a special section), history, health trends and, yes, aging.
The volunteers who maintain the library dedicate many hours and offer several book sales each year; the profits and donations from the latter fund purchase of new volumes. My husband calculated that if paid for the hours of a sale the volunteers would net about 10 cents an hour. That doesn’t take into account the time selecting and boxing books throughout the months before each sale.
Even with purchases, the staff can not always keep up with demand.
Last year’s library purchase of a copy of “Becoming” by former first lady Michelle Obama and of bestseller “Where the Crawdads Sing” couldn’t meet the demand. Fortunately, residents who bought these for their personal reading or for their book clubs donated them when they were finished. Those additions from residents helped eventually catch up with requests.
Granted, residents here, as most senior communities, have a history of education and relatively good income. The Pew Research found that adults with annual household income of $30,000 or less were more than twice as likely to be non-book readers.
The researchers pointed out that reading has been shown to improve physical and mental health and, without a doubt, that’s a major goal for us as we age.
Equally fascinating research in late 2018 revealed that sales for e-books — the digital versions that we were told just a few years ago would change the publishing industry forever — have slipped. They have fallen 3.9 percent while hardback and paperback book sales grew by 6.2 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.
It is not clear if that includes purchases by libraries across the nation of the rights to offer e-book rentals. Publishers have not been happy with the system, which they maintain cuts into their sales of newly published books. Last November, Macmillan imposed a two-month embargo on the purchase by a library system of more than one digital copy of a new release. The hope, obviously, is that e-book readers eager for new releases will buy rather than borrow.
Library systems, particularly large systems with multiple branches, are up at arms.
Kanawha County Public Library, with 11 locations and a mobile unit and more than 104,000 patrons (2017-18 fiscal year), for example, would be able to offer only a single copy for all patrons when the demand for a new title of a Macmillan e-book is the greatest. Readers likely would be frustrated.
Library systems argue that e-books are a critical resource for users with visual impairment, dyslexia and other challenges. An embargo on new e-books violates the principles of equitable access that is at the core of library service, they assert.
Residents in this retirement community are divided on e-books. My husband had almost ceased reading until he acquired his Kindle, which permits him to enlarge type to accommodate his eyesight.
While our resident library does not offer e-books, the county library and a statewide library do. We have a number of residents, including myself, who generally prefer the ease of the lightweight, dictionary-linked, system for books offered in the digital format.
Most of the residents who use e-books, also check out print volumes.
That is, if we have the books they want. It is a constant challenge and rather exhilarating one.