Another longtime friend is ailing, and it saddens me.
Not a person, but a magazine that long has landed in our mailbox and now, also on our computer. We have subscribed to National Geographic for most of our almost 60 years of marriage.
It will still be arriving by mail and internet for the present, but the future appears a bit cloudy. Late last month, we learned that the remaining staff writers had been laid off, or perhaps, most of them. Sources differed some. More specifically, the publication announced it was cutting positions and the familiar yellow-framed issues will no longer be on magazine stands next year.
The news came, ironically, shortly after we received the July issue, which heralded the 135th birthday of the society and its publication.
That issue, as have most of them in the past year or so, came without the iconic insert maps we received in many issues for years. It’s hardly a surprise, as it is quick and easy to find maps on the internet.
The exception earlier in the spring was an 20-inch by 31-inch information-loaded folding map of Ukraine and on the reverse, Europe. It is good for hours of study of the incredible detail and information the society’s mapmakers for years have produced.
News articles announcing the staffing cutbacks reported that what is now National Geographic Partners, LLC, is a joint venture of the National Geographic Society, a nonprofit, and The Walt Disney Co. The latter owns 73% of shares.
Until 2015, the magazine was completely owned by the society.
The cutbacks are hardly surprising in the publication world, be it newspapers or magazines. A U.S. Census Bureau survey in June 2022 reported, “Many Americans may not remember the last time they stopped by a newsstand to pick up a magazine or newspaper.”
The annual survey outlined the financial hit these industries took between 2002 and 2020, reporting that the estimated revenue for periodical publishing, which includes magazines, fell by 40.5%. Newspaper revenues fell by 52%, according to the survey.
There was another announcement this month of major interest to many families of older Americans. The Food and Drug Administration gave the first full approval of a treatment for early Alzheimer’s. It was followed by Medicare’s decision to cover the the drug, Leqembi.
Unanswered questions remain.
It is not an inexpensive treatment at about $26,500 yearly. Seniors with original Medicare will have to pay the standard 20% co-insurance once they meet their Part B deductible. The costs likely will differ with Medicare supplemental coverage, a Medicare Advantage plan or other insurance.
Nowhere did I find any information or reflection on the possible changes in monthly Medicare premiums next year. Medicare increased those fairly dramatically in 2022 following the earlier approval of another Alzheimer’s treatment but then declined to cover the treatment, pegged in that case at $56,000 yearly.
Both treatments must be administered every two weeks as an intravenous infusion. In clinical trials of Leqembi, there were some serious side effects during the 18-month study of 1,880 patients with early Alzheimer’s.
It is not a cure, but three years of clinical trials showed it slows the progression of the disease by 27% over an 18-month period, giving people in early stages more time for a normal life.
Initially, though not surprisingly, it will be available only to patients who live in an area where there are medical facilities and medical professionals both available and willing to collect required data and administer the drug according to prescribed procedures.
There has been criticism that because of those requirements it will not be available to rural, under-insured and others individuals, but if it proves successful, that may change over time, I suspect.