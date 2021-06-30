While searching for the few 1960s color slide transparencies we kept in the last household move, I discovered a Parker's Brothers game that predates the photos by a couple decades.
It's Contack, introduced in 1939 and now sold by eBay, Amazon, Etsy and others as a “vintage” or “antique” board game. The asking prices ranges from $6 to $40, although one, in what appears to be a slightly larger box, is on the market for $79.99 plus delivery. Just why that value is not obvious.
The game rates a couple paragraphs with photographs on the website of the National Museum of American History, which states that pencil marks on the box indicate that the original prices varied from 15 cents to 25 cents.
While I have no recollection of playing the game, the 36 triangular, tri-colored tiles in the six-sided paperboard box are familiar.
Contack is a midget by most board game standards. The box measures just 4 inches at the widest points and the 20-page rule book is even smaller, just 2 by 3 ¼ inches with tiny print to match.
Mine is in the original box bottom but missing colorful top that is shown on the sales sites. The rest of the box is worn and slightly torn but protected in a hexagonal wooden container with a fitted lid crafted without a doubt by my father. The pencil lines that guided his design are still evident.
Intrigued by my discovery, my husband read the rules, not without some difficulty with his aging eyes, The language that hearkens back to our youth is detailed.
“To start the game, take all the Triangles from the box and place them face down [sic] in the center of the table around which the players are sitting.”
No standing allowed?
The instructions might also fail current politically correct rules.
“The player who plays all his Triangles first, receives his full score,” the rules state. “He must always match color but he has two choices regarding numbers...”
Certainly it would never have occurred to my mother or me to take offense at the pronoun nor is it likely most other females of the era would have.
Interestingly, in a later section of the instructions, providing rules for two versions of solitaire, the personal pronoun is “you”.
The rules didn't sound too arduous, with limited strategy required. Unlike my husband and son who excel at games of strategy, it's not my skill.
Once he and I explored the possibilities, we were ready for a visit of our son and 16-year-old granddaughter. With the rain and heat on two of their three-day visit, we gathered around the table for a number of games, including Contack.
She and I celebrated by winning more often than the men, not the usual outcome of our competitions.
Games around a card table were a weekend standard of my family during my growing up years, as is probably true of many of our age.
We played rummy, canasta, ante-up rummy, Chinese checkers, checkers and probably Contack.
Cards went with us on camping trips, always available when rain dampened plans for hikes or canoeing.
We have continued the tradition with our son, daughter and grandchildren, who have brought new ones into our home at holidays. Some have been successful. Others less so.
We will bring out Contack again.