The postal service has replaced the delivery vehicle in our neighborhood with an near silent van.
I miss its predecessor. When it rattled by, we knew our mail was being delivered.
That's minor. Not so the safety concerns for visually impaired pedestrians.
Rather it appears to be an unintended consequence for the nation's more than 3.2 million visually impaired men and women 65 and older who follow the health advice to “get out and walk.” As most with limited or no vision, they tend to depend on the sounds of vehicles to warn them as they approach crossings when walking.
There are ongoing research to address that challenge, I discovered. The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute late last year reported on its study that involved adding artificial sounds to electric vehicles.
The research was conducted at the institute's roadway, where — picture it — participants lined up along a lane with instructions to press a hand-held button each time they heard an approaching electric vehicle. None of the tested vehicles achieved a 100% detection rate, the data showed. Participants simply missed some of the sounds, reported researcher Michael Roan of Penn State University.
However, the artificial sounds did improve the detection ranges, the distance at which they could be heard. All of those tested exceeded current National Highway Transportation Safety Administration minimum standards, the researchers said.
Roan said more study is needed to investigate effectiveness of the added sounds in intersections, on roads with electric vehicles only and where there is interference from other noises.
"While the additive sounds greatly improve detection distances over the no sound condition, there are cases where pedestrians still missed detection," Roan said in a press release.
So those of us who walk in neighborhoods with busy streets obviously should take note of how we walk.
The first bit of advice I read hit home.
“When walking, turn your whole body, not just your head, to scan for traffic.”
Advice I take seriously.
My peripheral vision has to be checked annually for possible deterioration from a prescribed medication.
Additionally, I recall observing an elderly pedestrian about to cross a side street who, because he never looked over his shoulder, did not see a vehicle about to turn onto the street he was crossing. The driver was alert and waited.
Interestingly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is among the agencies urging seniors to leave their cars home more often. It is a means to extend years of driving.
“For many of us, the automobile has made it too easy to lead a sedentary lifestyle,” the agency states. Citing federal Health and Hunan Services, the report continues, “More than 80% of adults do not meet the guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities.”
“By substituting walking for driving, when practical, older adults can extend the number of years they are able to drive.”
Just three to four hours of walking each week is enough to show significant physical improvement with some experienced walkers reporting their health is better than the average 40-year-old, the report states.
The agency has a number of other common sense tips, some that we may have overlooked.
Be sure to be seen. When walking, especially at dawn, dusk, and other low-light conditions, wear light colors or bright clothing. Those fluorescent colors such as blaze orange, hot pink, and day-glow green are ideal in daytime but not at nighttime.
Wear a running or walking shoe that supports your foot from side to side.
Use paths and sidewalks whenever available.
Plan routes without hazardous crossings whenever possible. The safest crossing points will have: enough room for you to stand back from the road, crosswalks that are clearly defined on the pavement, and crossing signals that indicate when you should cross.
Take care even if there crossing signals for walkers; they are no guarantee a harried, careless or distracted motorist will observe the sign or the pedestrian.
And, of course, have annual eye exams.