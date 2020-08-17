The media continue to remind us about lonely elderly, even those in care communities, during the pandemic-induced isolation.
It’s not true of everyone, I discovered, somewhat to my surprise. Some of my aging neighbors savored the time alone.
Nor do they want to give it up.
The discovery came in responses to a survey we sent seeking suggestions for the best way to restart our book club as our community re-opens. We had four books designated for the months we missed. Should we discuss all in one meeting, or four meetings, or start anew?
None of the above, two members responded.
“Truthfully, I’ve gotten so accustomed to isolation that I’m content to stay by myself,” one formerly active reader responded.
She may rethink it, but for the present she is not interested.
Another said she has been reading a great deal during the isolation, but she doesn’t plan to participate. “I kinda like to do my own thing.”
Both are widows, one in an apartment and the other in a community home.
Their responses fascinated me. Are there other seniors who have rediscovered solitude?
I turned to the internet.
Vox Media columnist Sigal Samuel asked readers about it.
“The pandemic has changed us,” he wrote. “Although being on lockdown has been pretty grueling on balance, the surprise is that many of us have realized there are some things about quarantine life that are worth preserving.”
An older reader from Georgia agreed.
“Even retired persons, like myself, need leisure time,” she responded. “I seem to work a much as a volunteer as I did in paid jobs. Slowing down is the biggest change I’ve made and it feels good.”
Admittedly, I too rather enjoyed the lack of pressure to be at a meeting or show up for the 8 a.m. exercise class, important as it is for our age.
The isolation also pushed many previously reluctant elders to improve their electronic skills, prompted most often by the desire to maintain contact with families and friends, and sometimes to reestablish connections.
“Suddenly they’ve found themselves on Zoom with estranged family members or old college roommates halfway around the world.” Samuel reported.
Another retiree told him, “I’ve talked with my older nephews more in the last few weeks than I’ve talked with them in years.”
A 72-year-old consultant in Baltimore told Kaiser News that he sees a pandemic-induced “enormous change in lifestyle.”
“We are all more careful, but we’re also more connected. Everyone is Zooming.”
Indeed, the 86-year-old neighbor in an apartment across the street from us mastered Zoom. She in fact hadn’t communicated electronically in any form until the pandemic shutdown, when she couldn’t have her family, including great-grandchildren, visit.
Her excitement was palpable when she learned to use an iPad her family gave her when they couldn’t visit. It was a little tricky, as they had to instruct her remotely.
A retired teacher, she is still learning.
She didn’t respond to the email book club survey electronically, but waited until she could talk to us when we were both outdoors. It turned out that she read the email questionnaire but hadn’t yet discovered the “reply” or “forward” buttons for easy response.
Yet another book club member suggested we conduct our meetings via Zoom, as it is likely we will still have to wear face masks and sit apart when we meet. Without a doubt, masks hinder discussion, especially at six feet.
Zoom, however, is not a good option for this group, as not all members are comfortable with the newer technology. Some have basic electronics but without the components for audio/visual communications.
Most of us are looking forward to reconnecting at all levels, and hopefully someday without face masks and distancing, but perhaps with a greater appreciation of time spend alone.
Regardless, in the wake of COVID-19, certain habits we’ve adapted will likely stick around as well, says Kate White, a behavioral scientist at the University of British Columbia.