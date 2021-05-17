It was in the dressing room at the now re-opened pool that a swimming buddy asked if my still very dark Navy blue jeans were new.
She hadn't noticed the iron-on patch covering a hole created in an encounter with a sidewalk, two or maybe three years ago.
Truthfully, I told her, almost everything in my closet is well worn.
She claimed the same, as is common among residents of this senior community. "Oh, I've had this forever," is a familiar refrain.
Most of us are retired. We are social, but, for the most part, we don't feel the pressure to reflect current fashion.
I'm not sure many here changed dress habits during the shut-down days of the pandemic, although we certainly had no reason to don our church or concert or other dressier garments during those months. Shopping for any clothing items, except perhaps online, came to a halt.
Of course, in my case, it is not just a factor of age. I've always disliked shopping in clothing stores. When in my teens, my parents even put me on their credit card, knowing it was unlikely that it would be misused or even used at all. They never had any reason to regret their decision.
There is a comfort level of shopping that I've found. It is in thrift stores selling "lightly used" or "vintage" garments and household goods. We live within a few minutes of an extremely well-run, second-hand community thrift and donation store with displays suggestive of name brand outlets and with no pressure to buy. I'm comfortable walking to the store for short visits, donating items I'm finally ready to part with and sometimes finding clothing or household treasures.
Even more comforting, perhaps, I've seen some of my best-dressed neighbors there.
Add to that, the comfort of knowing that in extending the life of a garment, there are benefits to the environment, though less to the consumer-driven national economy.
Just in manufacturing apparel and footwear an abundance of greenhouse gases is produced, about 4% of the total global emissions in 2018, or more than the France, Germany and the United Kingdom combined.
The data supporting that conclusion was calculated by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company and the Global Fashion Agenda, a sustainable advocacy organization.
But what holds true in general for my closet, does not extend to my swimming bag, shoe rack or undergarments. Swimming almost daily in an indoor pool, yes chlorinated, requires several replacement purchases each year.
A little research reveals that there are simply not other fibers as well suited for the pool or lake as nylon, polyester and spandex. These are the fibers that stretch on the body, reduce friction in the water, are versatile and are relatively inexpensive to make.
They are not, however, biodegradable. They never decompose. If burned they create carbon emissions. Or where there is no good waste management, they end up in rivers and oceans where sea animals may choke on them.
Some ecofriendly brands have used recycled products, but they also eventually end up in the trash.
Washing synthetics poses another challenge as every wash releases microplastics into the water.
Scientists estimate that textile manufacture and use produces 35% of the microplastic pollution in the world's oceans. That makes textiles the largest known source of marine microplastic pollution, reports Wirecutter, a product review website owned by The New York Times Company.
Washing swimwear by hand in cold water, as most of us have done for years, releases fewer particles than the rigorous cycle of a washing machine.
For other synthetic garments, there are now filters that can be attached to the washing machine, but only with some difficulty according to reviewers.
Or I read of the Guppyfriend laundry bags — a delightful moniker — designed to collect microfibers as clothes are laundered. They require use of liquid detergent. And, of course, there's the challenge there is finding a safe disposal method for that fibers they collect. Online reviews are mixed.