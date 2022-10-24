As most of us have often done, our friend Peggy sent a letter from her home to her daughter in another state, in this case, with a check.
Her daughter is a subscriber to the daily USPS Informed Delivery email system, which showed that envelope was to be delivered to her.
When the it did not arrive in her apartment mailbox, knowing that it would contain a check, she called her mother.
Peggy immediately went online to check her account, discovering to her dismay that her account had been wiped out.
They soon learned that the check had been stolen, altered, and used to cash out her account.
Mother and daughter wasted no time in contacting law enforcement and the bank, learning that recovery of the funds could require six months or so.
(Bank checking accounts are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. generally up to a maximum of $250,000).
As it turned out, fortunately, because the postal service Informed Delivery system had shown the envelope had been destined to Peggy's daughter and as the funds hadn’t officially cleared into the thief’s account, the bank stopped the transaction. Had she noticed just one day later, she said, the thief would have made off with the funds.
Peggy's experience happened less than a month after I happened upon a National Public Radio report suggesting street-side postal boxes are not the safe depository for checks as we once believed. Most of us long ago gave up leaving any check-bearing envelope in our home boxes.
In past years, thieves fished letters from postal boxes using glue traps on the end on a string. Sometimes it was truly a “fishing” trip, other times they observed people depositing letters, knowing that currently the majority of outgoing mail is to pay bills.
But now, we've learned, crooks have stolen keys or even occasionally bribed employees for keys to access the street-side boxes. The Philadelphia Inquirer, which late last year published an article on an upswing in mailbox crimes, reported two mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint for keys and mailbags.
However they steal checks, thieves have mastered the art of creating a facsimile check to use in making a much bigger withdrawal or to sell on the dark web to other criminals.
Stories you might like
Quite honestly, the description of the method baffles me.
The criminals use acetone as in nail polish remover to take off the payee and the amount of the check, a criminal justice professor told National Public Radio.
They create a screenshot of the altered check and upload it on platforms used by underground fraud markets, David Maimon of Georgia State University told reporters.
The Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group Maimon directs reported an average of 1,325 stolen checks for sale every week during October last year, up from 634 a week a month earlier.
Put another way, the U.S. Postal Service reported a 600% increase in mail theft over three years. Additionally and unfortunately, the service said almost 1,500 reported from October 2020 to September 2021 involved postal employees.
The Postal Service suggests:
• Consider paying online or through a pay service or take outgoing mail directly to the post office.
• Use a security envelope, one that has a printed pattern inside or wrap plain paper around the check. (It sounds like a good idea, but Peggy told me she has always used security envelopes.)
• Keep an eye on your bank account to be sure it clears for the correct amount to the intended payee.
• Report suspected mail theft to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and contact your bank.
• Additionally, consider freezing your credit as a check likely has information that can be used to for identity theft.