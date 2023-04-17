To my mind two decades ago, the “r” in retirement was for reading.
Big books. Serious volumes. Fun fiction. Favorite mysteries authors.
I devoured both in print and electronically, either purchased or borrowed from libraries.
It simply never occurred to me that any e-book stored on my device could be altered after purchase.
But they can be.
Even those by well-known authors are revised.
Companies reserve the right to change print or even cover art.
Granted, I never read the terms of service for using my e-reader. Nor do I fret over any alterations, although I complained loudly when Amazon changed the home page recently. It now displays fewer of books I have and allots more of the space to new releases, best sellers and other titles for purchase. Yes, promotion. Business.
Back to the topic. Technically, we are licensing ebooks, not buying them, just as is true of libraries that loan ebooks.
That explains why the companies that own the publications can electronically alter the volumes we purchased for our e-readers unless they offer and we chose to opt out of updates.
While there are currently an increasing number of political and parental efforts to edit books, particularly textbooks, or remove volumes from schools and libraries, altering it is hardly a new phenomenon.
A book club in our neighborhood, which has traditionally alternated each month between fiction and nonfiction, this past year added a “classic.” The first was “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain, published in 1885 in the United Kingdom and a year later in the United States. The first change to Twain's fiction came in 2010 when publisher NewSouth Books announced it was replacing the n-word with slave in both Huckleberry Finn and its 1876 predecessor, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”
The version of “Huckleberry Finn” I read was on the Project Gutenberg eBook site. It still had the banned word, as well as the delightful illustrations by E.W. Kemble. Twain requested the artist for his novel but then was not satisfied with his drawings, www.illustrationhistory.org reported.
“Luckily, the illustrations eventually grew on the fickle writer, and the images became the ones for which Kemble is now most known,” the site states.
A couple of years ago a new edition of the novel was published removing the word “Injun” to protect young readers from “any knowledge of America's racist past and self-deceptive present,” the publisher reported.
Adult books also have been altered, usually to correct errors, to coordinate with sequels or even for the ego of the author, or so the reports go.
Several years ago Jeffrey Somers, essayist and science fiction author, wrote, “Science fiction is rife with novels that were updated decades after they were printed to shore up out-of-date tech and insert modernized references.”
He also suggested that writers may chafe at the editing of their work and some, upon becoming successful, may reissue their earlier work to be more to their liking. The editing of the original “The Stand” by Stephen King shortened the novel, not always to his liking. Twelve years later, the now well-known author revised the novel, reinstating some of the edited material.
The ever-popular Agatha Christie hasn't escaped updating, primarily to remove potentially offensive language or ethnicity references.
“Sensitivity readers” determined the edits, which are now evident in digital versions of the new editions, including the entire Miss Marple series and selected Poirot novels.
Christie's great-grandson, James Prichard, chairman and chief executive of the Agatha Christie Ltd., approved changes recommended by the sensitivity readers.
The changes generally are minor, he said, removing words “you don't want to print in your newspaper.”
He didn't specify, nor do we need to know.