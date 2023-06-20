My parents gardened, as did my husband and both our children.
For my part, I cooked, canned and consumed the produce, admired the flowers and weeded at times, but claimed a brown thumb.
Until this year.
It’s your turn, my husband announced. His balance and mobility issues preclude kneeling, planting, watering and, of course, weeding.
After all, it is good for me, or so I read.
One study reported that daily gardening for pleasure (not pressure, as in my case) was associated with improved survival for older people.
The gardening “pastime” also is a muscle-strengthening activity, with one of the lowest injury rates. It can also help build endurance, improve mobility and even boost one’s mood.
People who garden are more likely to get seven hours of sleep each night, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania reported. I’m waiting on that benefit.
Various other studies have found that gardening improves mood, increases self-esteem and lowers feelings of anxiety or depression.
Quite a list.
Marketers have noticed.
There’s a variety of adaptive tools for aging gardeners, everything from easier-to-hold watering “wands” to reach hanging baskets (we have none) to hose nozzles with thumb control (our nozzles meet that test).
There are a variety of tools with adaptive grips and longer reach for trowels and weeders.
In addition, there is a special grip to better support the arm as well as a variety of knee pads (even some labeled as “Knee Pads for Gardening Ladies,” whatever that suggests) but I’ve seen nothing to ease the rise to standing from kneeling. It used to be easy.
My research not surprisingly also revealed advice.
Warm up with stretches. Go for a short walk first. And start slowly, with a short session, gradually increasing the time and intensity of time in the garden.
All of which I failed.
Summer was upon us and the perennials were about to stop blooming, soon to leave bare spaces along the front and side of our residence and patio out back.
So off we went to the gardening store, where my husband instructed me to select some appropriate flowering annuals. Fortunately he had specific suggestions. Among them, the marigolds to go in by the patio as previous years. They reportedly discourage the stinging insects that attack me in my favorite reading chaise lounge.
Back to advice.
Keep your scale manageable; don’t try to dig too much or carry too much right away. If you’ve buy flowers by the flat carry them one at a time at first. “Eventually you will be able to carry the entire flat.”
Eventually?
Then there is placement.
The glorious poppies that reseeded themselves and bloomed just in front of our residence, winning the admiration of passersby, were still magnificently blooming when we purchased plants. The poppies covered much of the area.
Simply visualize how the plants we purchased will look when the poppies are gone, my husband advised.
Oh, sure, and picture how the newcomers will — or won’t — spread.
Those were big orders for me. But I dug in, literally.
It wasn’t until all the plants were in and watered, that I started reading the advice.
Once the day’s planting, weeding and/or water is done, stretch again, a Cleveland clinic doctor advised. “Take the time to do a good, deep 10- to 15- minute stretch,” the doctor recommended.
Finally, the experts note, despite all precautions, soreness is still possible. They suggest over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medication and/or using ice initially and later heat.
Aside from short-lived knee complaints getting up from kneeling in the soil, watering and occasional weeding, I have survived.
And so have the marigolds, a couple varieties of calibrachoa hybrids, and others — all except a lone ailing biden variety (also known as Spanish needles, tickseed sunflowers and beggarticks — nicknames perhaps better in the current political climate). That sad-looking plant happens to be in the prime spot right out front where passersby see it. We have many daily pedestrians by our corner.
It is probably time for a return trip to the garden shop.