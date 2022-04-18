Perhaps Ralph Waldo Emerson had it right.
Emerson died in 1882, likely from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, but 24 years before Dr. Alois Alzheimer first identified the illness.
“I have lost my mental faculties but I am perfectly well,” Emerson told friends and family.
Naturalist John Muir, poet Walt Whitman, Emerson’s wife Lidian and daughter Ellen all reported his happy and serene demeanor. They did not see him as a burden or contemplate a tragic end, states a 2020 article in American Magazine.
It’s a high bar for most of us.
Somewhat less daunting, perhaps, are the recommendations of columnist Dr. Mike Roizen, chairman of the Wellness Institute of Cleveland Clinic.
Roughly two out of three Americans by age 70 experience some level of memory, judgment and language problems
Known as mild cognitive impairment or MCI, these are not a normal part of aging, Roizen wrote in a recent health column. “Fortunately we know there are some risk factors for MCI that you can avoid or reverse — and doing that will greatly reduce your risk for dementia,” he wrote.
Those include diabetes, inadequate sleep, smoking, high blood pressure, excess sugar, obesity, depression, inactivity, isolation and lack of mental challenges.
His advice this month to take action to counter those almost coincided with Medicare’s announcement April 7 that, as anticipated, the insurer would limit coverage for a new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm to qualified patients enrolled in clinical trials.
The drug was given accelerated, conditional approval last June by the federal Food and Drug Administration despite opposition from 11 of 12 advisory committee members.
This month’s Medicare decision irked Harry Johns, the chief executive of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“At no time in history has CMS [Medicare] and imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA-approved treatments for people facing a fatal disease,” Johns said.
The Medicare decision limits coverage to medically qualified patients who can get to and participate in a clinical trial.
The decision also could possibly result in Medicare decreasing the current deduction from Social Security payments for monthly premiums.
The standard monthly premium for Medicare outpatient, or “Part B,” coverage went from $148.50 in 2021 to $170.10 this year, in part to shore up contingency reserves in case Medicare were to cover Aduhelm. The costly drug was first priced at $56,000 a year, but has since been reduced to $28,000.
The agency has indicated it may adjust that premium as fewer Medicare recipients now will qualify for the subsidy.
At the same time, the Aduhelm maker Biogen is apparently still weighing continued trials of the drug. Sales failed to meet expectations after controversy erupted over the effectiveness and side effects of the drug, as well as cost.
The search for a treatment of Alzheimer’s and similar dementias had been agonizingly slow, expensive and seemingly still a long way from any success.
In 2022, dementias will cost the nation $321 billion, the Alzheimer’s Association reports. Additionally, we can blame COVID-19 as contributing to a 17% increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths (2020 figures), the association reported.
My parents’ declines were painful to watch, as are those of friends now. And, yes every lapse in memory or search for common words, still tends to be frightening, but I try to follow Emerson’s and Roizen’s advice.