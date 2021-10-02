My fiancé, Don, is a man of many interests.
He’s a graphic design genius. A human parrot. A master of improv.
He can create vintage-looking ray guns from rusty old junk and make them look so authentic people routinely ask if they work. (Only in science fiction.)
He’s a squirrel whisperer and a voice talent, capable of regurgitating chunks of dialogue nearly verbatim 40 years after having seen a film only once.
But what Don is not is a sports fan. Not even a bit. The draw of sports is completely lost on my gentle man, although he admits the idea of tailgating does have some allure.
Although Don did play a bit of baseball growing up, for him, fields are meant for running in, not running on. He’s a peaceful nature boy who prefers hiking and biking and more solitary types of adventures over team endeavors.
So while Don isn’t into sports, he is a tremendously good sport, and was game for allowing me to share this little story.
Don has a close friend and former coworker named David Freels. Funny guy. Sends hilarious texts. He’s a never-met-a-stranger type who unfailingly gets to know most everyone in the room.
Such was the case recently when Freels attended a showing of “Hamilton” at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, where he struck up a conversation with a fellow theater-goer whom I’ve agreed not to name, although I can say he was a former NFL player who was, for several years, on the same team at the same time as its legendary quarterback, Joe Montana.
Upon learning this, Freels couldn’t help himself. He just had to share his Don Patton/Joe Montana story with his new friend.
Said Freels, “After some small talk, I told him about the time Don and I went to a Falcons/49ers game.”
Allow me to insert a bit of backstory here. At the time of the game, Freels had two tickets to watch the Falcons take on the 49ers in Atlanta. He planned on attending with a fellow football-loving friend, but the friend had to cancel, so Freels convinced Don to go in his place.
Don knows next to nothing about football. During high school, he attended most every game — except he spent them with me in Nitro High’s concession stand, selling corn dogs and popcorn, not as a spectator. His formative years involved ambient music, theater, art and exploring the woods, not pigskin and full contact sports.
Although Freels knew this about Don, he nudged him to the game regardless, likely expecting Don might’ve been pulling his leg as to his level of ignorance of the sport.
Said Freels to the former 49er: “So deep in the third quarter, Atlanta was on a 10-minute drive, maybe on the San Francisco 20-yard line, and my friend Don leans over and asks, ‘Okay, now which one is Montana?’”
Freels said the former player roared with laughter and “When he stopped laughing, he pulled out his phone and called Joe Montana and told him the story.”
It was Montana’s turn to roar. “Apparently, these rock stars love it when nobody knows who they are,” said Freels. “However, while Don may not know who Montana is, Montana now knows Don Patton.”