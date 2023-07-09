A few weeks back, I wrote about the flood of childhood memories triggered by visiting a neighborhood lemonade stand. I wrote about things like how it felt to turn over rocks to find crawdads and catching lightning bugs in pickle jars.
After submitting the piece to my editor, more forgotten details kept stirring to life. It was as if I’d opened a gate and invited them through.
Mood rings and Farrah Fawcett posters. Trying to mimic her hairstyle.
Putting up a tent in the backyard. The mildew-ish smell of that tent.
Sleeping on the sofa bed. Staying up late to watch Chiller Theater.
Dialing 344-5111 to find out the exact time.
My quick visits from the past kept coming. It even compelled me to go out in search of a can of Potato Stix — which an opportunistic squirrel emptied when it was later left unattended.
As much as I was personally enjoying my little blasts from the past, I didn’t anticipate the response from readers, many of whom shared memories of their own.
The first emailer, “DudeAndy,” reminisced about the candies sold at Little League concession stands.
“They had Sno-Caps, Pixy Stix, Lik-M-Aid, and Bottle Caps,” wrote the Dude. “Sometimes you could get the wax lips or little wax bottles filled with sweet stuff, and hot dogs that came in foil sleeves with buns so dry they usually split right in half.”
He also reminded me about Schoolhouse Rock, which led to “Conjunction Junction, what’s your function?” being stuck in my head on repeat — until a former fellow Carbide camper replaced it with, “They call it the good ol’ Mountain Dew, and them that refuse it are few.”
Charles Boggs said he could relate to most of the childhood adventures I shared, except they had no car, bike, or pool in his area of Lincoln County — but they did have a field, which was all he and his friends needed to play wiffle ball.
“There was a pasture and a wooded mountain where we played cowboys and Indians, and there was also a small cave.”
When stuck indoors, he said they might battle over “whose turn it was to go outside and turn the antenna to watch one of the three channels.”
There was something nice about only having three channels. The limited choices provided common ground since those around us had often all watched the same thing.
Fellow Nitronian Perry Estep reminisced about throwing a rubber ball for ages against the Nitro pool house from the shallow end of the pool. (Estep later landed a professional baseball contract, so his repetitive ball thwacking paid off.)
Estep also mentioned how, as a kid, he would follow the bug truck, which many cities had back in the late ’60s and early ’70s to kill mosquitos. When my friends and I heard the bug truck coming, we would race to our bikes so we could ride in the fog, peddling hard to keep up. I can still remember the smell and the sticky residue it left on my skin.
Marie-L wrote about how her family was “lucky enough to have the original Slip ‘n Slide,” which she described as being a long, grass-less stretch of red clay mud that she and her siblings would fling themselves on after a rain.
I wonder what kind of memories the children of today are going to reflect on when they reach our age. Will they reminisce as fondly about video games and scrolling their phones? About organized play dates and the helicopter parents and the necessity of anti-bullying campaigns?
Will they be able to entertain themselves without the assistance of a device?
The educational, technological and medical benefits available now offer so many advantages, and honestly — there is little we enjoyed then that children today can’t enjoy just as much ... if they would just press the “off” switch and venture outside.