A few years back, I met a friend for dinner at Chili’s Grill at the Town Center Mall. It was a perfect summer night, so we opted to eat at one of the tables outside.
Moments after the waiter delivered our chips, a small flock of sparrows swooped down, landing either at my feet or on the empty chair directly beside me. They had not drifted over from one of the other tables but came down from on high, behaving as if their destination had been without question. They aimed their hopeful little faces my way, ignoring my friend.
Ever compliant, I began crumbling chips and distributing them in the most even-handed fashion I could manage.
“All these people with their tables covered in food,” Anna said, “yet those birds came straight to you, as if they absolutely knew you would feed them.” She recounted a few other times she had seen this happen with me.
Being panhandled by birds and animals has been a lifelong issue and is likely genetic, as my parents were forever attracting creatures in want of a snack. Deer would linger daily not far from their door and wild turkeys were so aggressive in their begging Dad had to clap boards together to shoo them away.
Anna dubbed me a “feeder” and claimed I radiated an inability to say no.
“It’s practically tattooed on your forehead,” she said.
There are times I suspect the word tattooed on my forehead is “sucker.” In big letters. Backlit in neon.
That occasionally flash.
And it isn’t just the feathered or furry who see.
I can be in the middle of a crowd and notice someone making a beeline in my direction and know I’m about to hear a sad story with a request at the end.
Long ago, I made a promise to myself that if I had it, I would give it. Before you go thinking this is noble, it really isn’t. I seldom carry cash, especially since the start of COVID-19, when debit cards began to seem more hygienic. But if I have anything on me when I’m asked, out it goes. That’s my rule.
This past week, I stopped by a farmer’s market near our house. The place is always crowded, even in a pandemic. This day was no different.
I was putting beans into a bag when a woman approached.
“I don’t mean to be a pest,” she said, “but I felt compelled to approach you.”
To reach me, she had passed seven or eight other shoppers dressed far better than me, in my squirrel-snagged jeans, paint-speckled hoodie and combat boots. Yet my forehead sign must have been flashing.
As the woman shared her story of taking on her sister’s three kids, I remembered having found a twenty in a parking lot a few days before, which I had tucked into the back of my phone. I was excited by the thought that money had been meant for this lady, so I handed it to her.
She barely glanced at the bill.
“I could really use a second one of these,” she said. She nodded toward my phone, which was still in my hand. “Don’t you have another in there?”
I can’t imagine I will ever reach a financial position in life where $20 won’t seem like a good bit of money to me. I’m a genuinely frugal person. I can make a little last long. I wash Ziplocs. Save aluminum foil. Shop yard sales and Goodwill.
If my truck had graduated from high school and began attending reunions, it would be approaching its 20-year.
I told her none of this, though. Just apologized for not having more and finished my shopping — berating myself the rest of the way for being a sucker.
It wasn’t that I had expected to be lavished with praise, but more that I hadn’t anticipated being made to feel embarrassed for what was, in my world, a significant gift.
This woman wasn’t the first stray I fed that had bite, but there was something about this time that wouldn’t let go. It’s embarrassing to admit, but I allowed it to ruin much of the rest of my day. I felt foolish and bitter and determined not to let it happen again.
At some point, though, it occurred to me that maybe, when the woman saw the money, she recognized it was only a few teaspoons of water being removed from her sinking ship. I’ve heard all my life how those who are drowning will cling.
I thought, too, of the times in my own life when I badly needed a hand. And how I might not have shown the right kind of grace to those who reached out.
I imagine there will likely be times when I again feel foolish for being a feeder.
I need to remember what a compliment it is to be viewed in that way.
And the blessing it is not being the one having to ask.