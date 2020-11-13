This year for Halloween, Don made a giant spider out of painted pool noodles and exercise balls, secured it to our roof, and then made a life-sized person, which he wrapped in synthetic webbing and hung from our gutter.
Other years, he’s turned our house into a giant monster, created a pumpkin replica of Seymour from “Little Shop of Horrors,” and had a quicksand pit.
Our house has become well-known in the neighborhood, with passers by stopping to tell us they can’t wait to see what next year will bring.
“I like how your house isn’t ordinary,” said a neighbor from one block up, who called down to us as we were de-decorating our house. “Even without the spider, you can tell ...” There was a long pause, as she apparently searched for a non-offensive descriptive. “You can tell creative people live here.”
I thanked her and said I sometimes wondered what other people thought of our décor, as our front porch furniture includes a turquoise 1950s beauty shop chair.
“We love it!” she insisted. “Everyone else is so safe. You can’t tell anything about them from the outside. But you guys ...”
Again, her words trailed off. This time, she allowed the thought to go unfinished. Its remainder left for our imaginations to complete.
“Was that last part a compliment?” I asked Don after she left.
“I’m taking it as one,” he said, as he removed wings from our cat. (She rocked those wings and knew it.)
“I think a lot of people are tired of store-bought decorations,” Don said, and then recounted some of the conversations he had with people who had stopped to watch as he assembled the spider, fascinated by how he was using a papier-mâché heat gun to make angled joints in its legs.
“What seemed to impress them the most,” he said, “was that I was using something ordinary [pool noodles] in a way they didn’t expect. It’s a little like our ray guns. People seem to love to try and figure out what all the different parts are, where they came from.”
The once-a-window-latch that is now a decorative fin. The scalloped gun barrel that started out as a candle stick. It’s an odd hobby we have, one that prompts us to hoard broken machinery and random rusty bits, but it’s primed us to be able to rummage through our crawl space and come up with the ingredients to make a giant spider.
A few days before Halloween, we’d driven through area neighborhoods, seeing far fewer decorations than in previous years. Nearly all of what we saw was entirely store bought yet used with imagination. For instance, there was one nearby house with upwards of 20 skeletons crawling all over it — impressive, not only for the imagination required but also the financial investment.
(To quote one of my friends: “Some people prefer a real Christmas tree over a plastic one. I feel the same about my Halloween skeletons.”)
A coworker told me in her neighborhood, there was a yard filled with zombies that bore an uncanny resemblance to a number of politicians. It was almost directly across the street from a makeshift cemetery populated with tombstones suggesting their maker’s political bend.
You might think someone who swims in the deep end like Don does for Halloween would go full Griswold at Christmas, but that has not been the case. At least, not so far.
He has sworn off inflatables, not liking how most are nothing but colorful puddles of deflated fabric on the grass for most of the month. And aside from his lights, he’s opposed to most anything store-bought.
“It’s like going to a dance where everyone’s wearing the same dress,” he said. “It might look a little different on each of them, but it’s still the same dress.”
And so, he is rummaging and sketching. And watching YouTube tutorials on how to do large scale, weather tolerant paper-mâché.