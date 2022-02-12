I was at my computer, struggling over my wording in an email to a friend my age who recently had open heart surgery.
He had been warned this was likely to happen if he didn’t lower his stress but had continued life in that same barreling-forth, barely-pausing manner so many of us do.
My phone dinged beside me.
“Can you come outside for a minute?” read Don’s text message to me. “I want you to meet my new friend.”
Don was in our back yard, raking pine needles and leaves. It seemed an unlikely place to meet a new friend, but I had a feeling I knew who he meant so I stopped by the fridge on my way out the door.
Earlier in the week, while working outside, Don kept finding himself keeping company with a small dark-headed bird. At first, it simply lurked nearby, darting down from time to time to snatch bugs Don unearthed with his rake. But the more time they spent together, the bolder it became, even daring to land on his glove.
“Is that your new buddy?” I asked.
The little bird, an Eastern phoebe, was sitting nearby on a leaf bag. Since it was cold and windy, I pulled my hoodie up over my head. This, the bird interpreted as an invitation to perch there. He landed on my head and stayed a long time. Until, of course, we reached for the camera.
There’s a thrill in being accepted by a wild creature in this fashion. It’s like getting an endorsement from nature. The bird dubbed us worthy of his trust, and we rewarded him with mealworms.
It might seem odd to have mealworms at the ready. They generally aren’t something people stock in their fridge, but we try to keep a container or two on hand for Rudy, our squirrel, as they’re a good source of protein. (Rudy won’t touch a peanut to save his life but will down 20 worms in the blink of an eye.)
I sprinkled a little mound of mealworms on the ground, and the Phoebe instantly began to feast, flitting from mound to branch to mound again. Back and forth he went, until all were gone. I replenished. He dined.
“It took me days to gain his trust,” Don said, “but he went right to you. You realize what a compliment that is, don’t you?”
It was a genuine thrill; one I’ve been fortunate to experience before. Once, while taking the stairs in a parking building with a couple coworkers, we encountered a terrified pigeon that had flown in and become trapped. I held up my hand and said, “Come here, baby.” And it did. Landing without hesitation on the back of my hand. I carried it to the door, opened it, and out the bird flew.
I’ve had similar experiences with birds trapped in a cabin, in my parent’s garage, in a tent. There have been foxes, raccoons, an opossum, wild rabbits. Squirrels. Each instance left me feeling special. Like I had a momentary superpower.
It means so much, especially since it seems we’re living in a time where gentle is viewed as soft; quiet seen as weak.
To be successful at work, I have to be this hard-charging, assertive person—someone I am naturally not. There are days when I feel bits of myself being nibbled away.
I spent most of an hour this evening, sitting as still as I could, holding a squirrel that had fallen asleep in my hands. He’s a grown up now; doesn’t do that quite as much as before, so I savored the time with my bushy tailed boy. As I held him, I thought of my friend. How he nearly died.
And how, in many ways, I’ve been traveling in that same high-speed lane.
Where I need to slow down.