I never went to Rutgers, but one of my favorite sweatshirts suggests that I did. It’s a bright red hoodie, bought secondhand, that features a knight stabbing his sword through the T.
Unlike most people who don their school or team shirts, I feel no particular pride when I pull this item of clothing over my head. I’m either protecting myself from a chill or the razor claws of an overly affectionate squirrel.
I happened to be wearing this hoodie when I took our dog for a walk. A man coming toward us saw it, read the school’s name, and then thrust his fist joyfully into the air as he shouted out, “Rutgers!”
I thrust my fist in imitation.
“Goodwill!” I answered.
I’m not usually fast with a reply in situations like that. In fact, I’ve often wished for a time machine that could flip me back a minute or two so I could use the witty comebacks that occur too long after they’re appropriate to share.
For instance, I have another hoodie I appropriated from Don’s side of the closet that he purchased years back, when he visited Mount Bachelor in Oregon. I was wearing that hoodie in the grocery store when a genuinely creepy older man walked up to me.
“Mount Bachelor, huh?” he said. “I’m a bachelor. Want to mount me?”
I have no idea what I said before fleeing down the aisle, but if only I could go back in time.
Him: “Mount Bachelor, huh? I’m a bachelor. Want to mount me?”
Me: “Sure. I’m a taxidermist.”
Don, who was a main stage actor at Whole World Improv Theater in Atlanta for several years, is skilled at the quick response, which he usually delivers in a foreign accent or, on occasion, in song. His brain also stores lines from random movies, regurgitating them at the oddest times.
For instance, we were recently paying our bill at Cracker Barrel when the cashier asked, “Did you enjoy your meal?”
Said Don, in a dead-on capture of Thurston Howell the Third: “The rémoulade was a trifle tart but the souffle more than made up for it.”
Another time, while taking a class billed as beginner level, yet clearly was not, Don attempted to sound as if he belonged by incorporating part of a line he’d stored from the 1985 movie, “Spies Like Us.”
“I can see how you might think that,” Don said, “since they were only using a simple poly phonetically grouped 20-square-digit key transposed in boustrophedonic form with multiple nulls.”
The ability to come up with a quick reply may be a trademark of those in the advertising business, like Don happens to be. A few years back, he was at a bar with a group from his old office — all copywriters and fellow creatives — when an unimaginative man approached the female coworker who was standing beside him.
“What’s your sign?” the man asked.
“STOP,” she said.
The man tried tweaking his line at bit when he approached another woman nearby.
“So, what sign were your born under?”
“Maternity ward,” she said.
If you’re like me and generally don’t think of the perfect response until well after the fact, or if you actually DID come up with a great retort you were able to use and would like to get more mileage from it, here’s your chance. Please let me know so I can share some of them in a future column. Send them to karinfuller@gmail.com.