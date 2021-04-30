I recently wrote about those times when life offers an opportunity to deliver a clever retort, and asked readers to share a few of their own.
This first is an example of someone who thought incredibly fast and managed to come up with the perfect line, although it may only be funny to those familiar with one of Kenny Rogers’ old songs.
Wrote Mark Reger of St. Albans: “When I was in my late teens, I attended a picnic-style family reunion at a WV state park with a favorite uncle, Mason.
“Uncle Mason and I were sitting on one side of a picnic table. He was a large man; I was not small. Sitting opposite was Cousin Lucille and one of her sons. Cousin Lucille was woman of substantial proportion. Her son, not so much.
“At some point, Lucille decided to leave our company and stood up from the table. As you can imagine, with only her less-sizeable son remaining as the counterbalance, the table flipped quite rapidly. During our short journey to earth — while in midair — Uncle Mason said, ‘You picked a fine time to leave me Lucille.’”
Occasionally, there are times when a quick retort will be wasted because the recipient is determined to remain unaware.
“Most people who have spent time in a doctor’s waiting room can relate,” wrote Jack Cipoletti of Charleston.
Jack said he had a 10 a.m. appointment, but they were running behind, so his name wasn’t called until 10:45.
“I was escorted to an examining room and told someone would be with me shortly,” Jack said, but another half hour passed before a physician’s assistant came in to update his medical information, and then another 15 minutes before they took his blood pressure and pulse.
The physician’s assistant winced when she saw his numbers and told him they were high.
“I said, ‘I’m sure it was fine at 10 o’clock,’” said Jack. “But she didn’t get my sarcastic point that had I been seen on time, my blood pressure probably would have been normal.”
Richard Boyd of Mink Shoals said his wife comes up with some quick lines from time to time.
“We were visiting my mother once,” Richard wrote, “And she went out to pick up a few things. When she got back, she was upset and told us, ‘I’m afraid I hit a turtle. I couldn’t help it.’ My wife said, ‘Ran right out in front of you, huh?’”
My former neighbor, Peggy Thompson of Poca, shared her favorite.
“I can’t take credit for this retort, but I loved it.”
Peggy and her husband, Ed, ran into a long-time co-worker from Union Carbide at the Bob Evans in South Charleston. After catching up for a bit, Peggy said, “Well, Ted, it’s been good to see you.”
Said Ted: “It’s better to be seen than be viewed!”
Finally, Caroline Kosky of South Charleston shared one that gets points for not only being quick, but romantic.
Caroline said she and her husband were in the kitchen together and he was looking around for the dish cloth but couldn’t find it in its usual spot. He glanced around and saw that Caroline was using it.
“So you stole the dish cloth,” he said.
“I have never stolen a single thing in my life,” Caroline said.
Without missing a beat, Caroline’s husband of 57 years said, “You stole my heart.”