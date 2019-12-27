Smell the Coffee: Self-fulfilling 2020

“I’ll never make it to 30,” said the young man, who was 19 at the time.
“Lots of people think that at your age,” I said. “I once thought so myself.”
He shrugged, his expression saying he’d heard my words but didn’t believe them; that he was surely the only person who ever had such a clear premonition of what their future would bring. Or what it wouldn’t.
I did the math. Nine years had passed since he and I had that conversation. It had been during the lull between Christmas and New Year, and he — the oldest brother of my daughter’s then-closest friend — was killing time at the kitchen table, talking with me as he waited for them to be ready to go.
In the years since then, Celeste and that friend lost touch. But curious about what became of the brother — if his grim prediction had come true — I searched for him on social media.
He was still alive. Still kicking. But it looked as though he was still living with a nearing expiration date as his out. Short-term jobs. A good bit of partying. Lots of glassy-eyed, hell-raising pictures. Women who didn’t stay around longer than a photo or two.
The time he and I talked at the table, years back, I’d asked about college. He was outrageously smart, yet so attached to his death-is-nearing idea that he dismissed college as not worth his dwindling time. Instead, he was going to see as much of the world as he could. Pack a lifetime into a decade.
He had presented it well, like he was about to embark on a noble endeavor. It seemed a bit like something a character in a book or movie would declare shortly before joining the Foreign Legion or stowing away on a ship bound for the tropics.
But judging from his pictures and captions, he’d partied a few years in Dunbar before partying more years in Belle and Montgomery. Disappeared for a time. Reappeared with neck and facial tattoos.
Instead of making the most of his years before death, he seemed to be trudging straight for it. Perhaps even deliberately picking up speed.
I know another man who followed a similar path. When he was in his late teens, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. A year or so later, he was accepted into an Ivy League college, but decided, if he only had a decade or two before being relegated to a wheelchair, he wasn’t going to “waste” a big chunk in the classroom.
He never chased after much more than a variety of food-service jobs and low-end office positions, forever believing his end was too near to bother.
He’s now pushing 60 and there has still been nearly no progression of his MS.
He has many regrets of his life; says a person makes different choices when they’re playing the long game versus the short. Wishes he hadn’t signed on for the short.
What if, all those years back, they had become just as firmly convinced they would live to be 90? It takes the same amount of effort to hold onto a negative thought as it does a positive.
I once read a tale about an artist who was celebrating having been commissioned to do a portrait for a rich client, so he went to a restaurant and ordered an expensive bottle of wine, but before the wine arrived, noticed a newspaper headline predicting hard times were just around the corner.
He caught the waiter and asked if he could swap out the expensive wine for the cheapest, saying he’d just learned a depression was coming. The restaurant’s owner asked the waiter about the change in the wine order, and the waiter explained.
The owner then altered the restaurant’s wine and food orders, since, when times were lean, few would order the more expensive items. He explained the change to his supplier, who then changed his own orders accordingly.
The adjustments continued to snowball until reaching the rich man who had originally hired the artist to do the painting. Certain his lifestyle was about to change drastically, the rich man canceled the painting he’d commissioned.
So the artist had been correct. Except he had managed to cause the tough times himself.
There have been many times I’ve held onto a limiting belief about myself, when I’ve fed a negative perspective, rather than make an effort to change it.
I want to go into this new year believing I can, not that I can’t. For so long, I’ve talked myself away from trying for more, saying it would be a waste of my time and energies. I’ve polished my excuses — that I’m too old, that I lack the education or experience or talent. But what if I put as much energy and faith behind just the opposite?
The law of self-fulfilling prophecy is that you get what you expect. So, why not go into this new year with great expectations and the highest vision possible?
“Dare to believe in the reality of your assumption, and watch the world play its part relative to its fulfillment.” (Neville Goddard)