Tina Sirianni has been one of my closest friends ever since she moved in next door when I still lived in Teays Valley.
I appreciate that she seems to like me despite how we met.
When I maybe kind of stuck a fake leg in her cooler.
Technically, it might have been her son Angelo’s cooler. I’m not all that discerning when it comes to the distribution of spare rubber limbs. All I know is new people had moved into the townhouse directly beside mine, and they happened to leave their big Igloo cooler propped open in the grass next to their driveway. Likely meaning for it to dry.
Instead, it attracted a leg.
Leaving a leg in a new neighbor’s cooler is definitely a shortcut to assessing their humor. Tina passed with flying colors. We became fast friends.
Shortly after I left West Virginia to move south, Tina moved north, and then she recently moved again, this time to Oak Island, North Carolina. About six hours from me.
For as long as I’ve known her, Tina has talked about wanting to live near the beach. It’s been her constant dream.
Early this year, a friend’s mother offered her a place to stay in Oak Island for a few months, and Tina decided it was time. That beach door had opened a crack and Tina headed straight for the sand.
She didn’t have a job lined up. No big bank account to fall back on. She simply trusted if she jumped, the net would appear.
And it did.
In just a few months, she landed a fantastic new job and a beautiful apartment a few miles from the ocean she loves so much. I drove up to visit last weekend.
The night I arrived, Tina’s apartment complex was holding a luau. One of her neighbors, Anne Marie, came over so we could all walk down together.
“You’ll never believe how Tina and I met,” Anne Marie said.
“Did you put a leg in her cooler?” I asked.
“No … um.” She looked at me strangely. “I backed into her car.”
Anne Marie was another who had simply reached the point in life where she decided it was time to move to the beach. She arrived in Oak Island around the same time as Tina.
Over the course of the evening and next day, I met four more women who had taken leaps of their own. One had moved after losing her husband, two because they were tired of brutal winters, a fourth because it was something she had always planned on doing someday, and someday finally came. Whatever the reason, they yanked up their roots and transplanted themselves in the place they longed to live.
I admire that kind of courage. Knowing what you want and going after it.
Jumping and trusting the net will appear.
I’ve known several people who took a Tina-type leap of faith. A man who quit his bartender job and now makes his living from his art. A disenchanted lawyer who left her practice to sell real estate — and quickly became one of the most successful in her area. My fiancé, an art director, who jumped fully into freelance almost three years ago and has never been happier.
And me, when I played a prank on a stranger. Trusting a friendship might grow from a weird rubber leg.