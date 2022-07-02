Shortly before I sat down to write, I was waiting for the washing machine to finish its spin cycle so I could transfer the clothes to the dryer. I was passing the time with a monkey puppet on my right hand, using it to wrestle our squirrel.
It’s one of Rudy’s favorite things, and he was playing so fiercely, lying on his back while cupped in the palm of my left hand, tightly gripping the arm of his puppet, when he suddenly realized the position was ideal for taking a nap.
So, I spent the next seven minutes holding a snoozing squirrel as the washer ticked down its final spin.
It has been that sort of weekend. And, in a way, that sort of life.
I have been writing about what feels, to me, like such an incredibly ordinary existence for nearly a quarter century — a life that seems too mundane to believe anyone might want to read about it.
When my daughter was small, column material landed in my lap so easily. I remember one time when, as a toddler, she became obsessed with having her sock seams perfectly straight. A crooked seam could cause such trauma and grief that one episode inspired a column. I remember how, shortly after turning the story in to my editor, I was filled with angst over having written about something so trivial. Certainly, no one could relate.
Instead, I heard from a number of similarly suffering parents who were quick to commiserate over meltdowns that sprouted from a mildly misaligned seam.
I miss those days of silly relatable moments. I’m in such a different stage these days. My little girl is little no longer, and now lives a few states away. Instead, it is my mom who resides in our front bedroom, having come to stay with us after my dad passed in April.
A change of scenery seemed like a good distraction for her, and after three years of caregiving, my brother and his wife likely needed a break.
Our mom is frail and tiny, on oxygen 24 hours a day, with her weight hovering right around the same as her age. She sleeps on and off during the day and is up much of the night, and there are times when it feels like we have a newborn in the house. We have found ourselves hovering over her when she is sleeping to make certain her chest rises and falls, and when we leave the house with her, we cart so much with us it looks like we’ve packed for a week.
But she’s pleasant and happy and determined not to be a burden. She is getting the biggest kick out of Don and tells me, almost every day, “No one could be sad around someone like him.”
She is enjoying our animals, too. If our dog isn’t posted at the foot of her chair, he is somewhat obsessively checking on her. Our cat, Bug, camps out across the top of Mom’s recliner, and when Mom reaches up, Bug puts her paw into her hand.
We were most anxious about how Rudy would behave. Domesticated squirrels tend to be one- or two-person creatures. Since Rudy joined our home during COVID, he was not exposed to many strangers. Most, he ignored. One, he tasted.
But he greeted my brother with instant affection, as though he had known him since birth, and while still a bit wary of Mom, Rudy allows her to pet him and seems to ham it up even more when she is watching, just to make her laugh.
I suppose I’m writing all this to say how much I miss the days of sharing the light stuff and worry a bit about what will come next.
Yet as I was sitting at my laptop, typing these words, a squirrel finished eating most of a cherry while perched on my head, and then tucked the remnants into my ponytail. Mom watched as he did, and then laughed.
“No one could be sad around someone like him,” she said.
“A-hem,” Don cleared his throat.
“Or around someone like you,” Mom was quick to correct.
Then she looked down at the dog and reached up for the cat and looked over at me. Smiling.
Even though I may know where this road will eventually lead, I’m really enjoying some parts of the trip.