Smell the Coffee: The Three Little Pigs and the Big, Bad Couch, a fairy tale in real life

Once upon a time, there was a very big couch that dwelled, for many years, in a very small house. Our very small house.
The couch was loved in that house, especially by the long-legged dog whose exaggerated manner of lounging upon it made his affection apparent. He so enjoyed being permitted to frolic freely upon its well-worn lumpiness. He loved it so deeply the couch came to smell as much like the dog as the dog, itself.
The affection wasn’t one-sided. The couch so cared for that dog it refused to let go of the canine fragrance of love, in spite of the frequent scrubbings and cruel steamings it was forced to endure.
As the dog and its people grew larger, the poor old couch found it harder to hold them, and its legs began to wobble and give. The people would prop bricks underneath, which would help for a while, but seldom for long.
Still, that funny old couch was so kind as to time its breakings to coincide with what the people were watching on television. As the boat in a movie pitched violently to one side, so did the couch. As a spaceship crash-landed, off tumbled a leg.
The people knew it was coincidental, but avoided films with explosions, just in case.
Finally came the day when they could no longer suffer the springs and the scent and the slant of the couch, so off they went to a fancy fine furniture establishment known in their land as Big Lots, and returned with a new couch in the back of their truck.
The old couch would, of course, first need to be removed before the new could go in.
The very big couch.
In the very small house.
With very, very small doorways.
“How on earth did you get this in here to begin with?” the woman asked the man, speaking loudly so her voice could carry through the section of sofa that seemed certain to be forever corked in their doorway.
“I’m a master at Tetris,” said the man.
“I’m beginning to think this house was constructed around it,” said she. “Or that it sprouted from a couch seed and grew.”
The woman stood inside and shoved. The man stood outside and pulled. The cat sat atop, licking her paw, observing their attempts with a mixture of amusement and disdain.
Neighbor Larry, out for a walk, stopped near the street to observe.
“Do I have time to drag down a few chairs so me and the Missus can watch?” Larry asked.
“You probably have time to build those chairs from scratch,” said the man.
All this for the small side of the two-section couch.
Removing the larger portion first required their refrigerator be relocated into the dining room so the couch could be moved into the Frigidaire’s spot, before it could be angled into the woman’s home office to reach the side door.
The side door that was exactly as small as the front.
So tight was the fit that blinds had to be removed from the door to gain the final quarter-inch that was needed.
The man stood outside to direct and assist as the woman’s hard final shove sent the sofa out into the world.
“I feel like I should be handing out cigars,” said the man.
“It was like watching a flea give birth to a whale,” said Larry.
Moving the new couch inside proved to be blessedly easy and fast. And once it was done, Lord and Lady Couch Potato downed a few Advil, turned on the TV, and joined their canine companion upon their comfy new throne.
Where they all lived happily ever after.
The end.