Smell the Coffee: Thoughts on 'shower thinking'

A few months ago, for no apparent reason, Wi-Fi ceased to work in our bathroom, putting an end to my longtime morning routine — listening to Steve and Jenny on V100.
After moving from Charleston to Atlanta, I continued faithfully listening to my home station via my phone. It helped me feel connected.
Initially, after the Wi-Fi connection was lost, it felt strange to get ready each morning in silence, but then I noticed something interesting started to happen. Without the distraction of the radio, creative thoughts began to seep in. My brain was being forced to entertain itself.
These weren’t generally deep thoughts, yet they couldn’t have grown if my mind had been distracted, as it previously was, with radio content.
I mentioned this revelation to my daughter, and Celeste said, “Oh yeah. That’s called shower brain. You should Google Anna Kendrick. She does a great take.”
So I did as my daughter instructed and found Anna Kendrick online, looking thoroughly adorable as she shared some Shower Thoughts from Reddit.
“They should announce a sequel to ‘Groundhog Day,’ and then just re-release the original.”
“If I touch my phone in the right places, a pizza will just show up at my door.”
“Using your laptop to research buying another computer is like asking it to dig its own grave.
“When a pregnant woman swims, she’s basically a human submarine.”
Watching that video, of course, led to more. Before I knew it, more than an hour had passed. And I was in a far better mood from laughing so hard.
- Why can a camera at a theme park capture a crystal clear picture of a person on a speeding roller coaster, but a bank camera can’t get a clear image of a robber standing still?
- Accidentally liking someone’s post while snooping through their profile is the digital equivalent of stepping on a twig while sneaking through the forest.
- The difference between shower and rain is consent.
- “DO NOT TOUCH” would probably be a really unsettling thing to read in Braille.
- Every time a character on a TV show dies, I feel sorry for the actor, who pretty much just got fired in front of everyone.
- Isn’t it strange that having real ingredients in food has become a selling point?
- The Swiss must have been pretty confident in their chances of victory if they included a wine bottle corkscrew on their army knife.
- Your dog doesn’t know you can make mistakes. When you trip over him in the dark, he thinks you got up just to kick him in the head.
- An “unlimited minutes per month” phone plan really only gives you 44,640 minutes per month at best.
But the one I could relate to most of all: “If my calculator had a history, it would be far more embarrassing than my computer’s history.