Community events help define and unify South Charleston

South Charleston has a lot going on — unique food choices, fun events you won’t find anywhere else, and a lot of people coming together to make this a special community in which to live, work and play. Let’s take a look at some of them.
History abounds in our town around a MoundThe South Charleston Mound, or Criel Mound, is one of the largest extant burial mounds in West Virginia, second only to Grave Creek Mound in Moundsville. Standing about 33 feet tall, the South Charleston Mound is a prehistoric burial place. Archaeologists have determined that mounds such as this were constructed by people, generally referred to as the Adena, who lived along the Ohio and Kanawha drainage systems between 1,000 and 200 B.C.
South Charleston Museum and Interpretive Center is truly a hidden gem on D Street. This museum informs visitors of the beauty, history and importance of the Midland Trail Adena Indians. You will travel back in time to learn of the people and culture which once existed along the trail. Additional exhibits showcase the Ordnance Center, Union Carbide and the city’s first business in the early 1900s, the Belgian window glass company.
We are so egg-cited for the Easter Egg Hunt at Joplin Park Saturday, April 11, at 1 p.m. Bring your own basket and join us! There will be 5,000 eggs hidden with prizes and candy. For children 6 years old and under.
Come show your patriotism at South Charleston’s Annual Armed Forces Day Parade on D Street Saturday, May 16, at noon. South Charleston is known to honor our military by hosting the longest consecutive running Armed Forces Day in the United States. D street is the perfect parade setting: Store fronts display patriotic decorations and spectators gather on the seven blocks stretch to show respect to those who fought to protect our freedom. This year’s theme is honoring the “Greatest Generation,” paying tribute to World War II veterans.
Little Creek Golf Course, Kanawha Valley’s only public 18-hole course, offers a challenge for even the best golfers. Surround yourself with beautiful views of the golf course at Eagles Nest Restaurant & Lounge while Little Creek chefs delight your palate. Choose a dish from the chef’s menu, or come enjoy one of the weekend buffets.
South Charleston’s Little Creek Park holds several wooded trails for hiking and biking adventures and the Kanawha Valley’s only lighted Soap Box Derby track.
Little Creek Park was recently selected to host the State Girls Softball Tournament for three years. It is the perfect place for tournaments, with conveniently located fields, restaurants and hotels. What an exciting opportunity to host this tournament Tuesday, May 26, Thursday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28. Plan to come watch the best players shoot for the state girls softball title.
Feel like antiquing? Get lost for a few hours in the antique shops nestled on D Street just feet from the South Charleston Mound — a great area to spend a day walking around. Out-front parking is free and convenient, with easy access off a main thoroughfare. The shops offer an eclectic mix of items and enough to allow you to wander around for hours. Plan to have lunch in town after shopping.
South Charleston allows you to embrace your heritage through the diverse food selections offered — or become more informed about other cultures by trying their foods.
The historic LaBelle Theatre is home to Movies $4 Less every weekend, offering $4 movies and $3 concessions in an old-time one-screen theater. Located at 311 D Street in downtown South Charleston, this is a totally unique and fun movie experience at an affordable price. Movie times are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena offers fun for all ages. They have public sessions for anyone who wants to try skating. On Friday mornings, they have Totcicles from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2 to 5. We also offer lessons through our Learn to Skate Program from the U.S. Figure Skating Association. We are home to the Charleston Figure Skating Club and the West Virginia Wild Hockey Teams. Coming soon: bumper cars on the ice!