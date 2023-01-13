The Charleston-Institute Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, will celebrate the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, with a birthday party event.
The Links, Inc., hosted its first birthday party for King in 2020, and Michelle Mickle Foster, president of the organization, said she is excited to bring the event back this year.
“Our first celebration in 2020 at the time was also aligned with the honorary street naming of Court Street,” Foster said. “Our organization wanted to celebrate the life of Dr. King, so we are following up this year; it’ll be a gathering of people from all walks of life. It’s celebrating Dr. King in the community and keeping his vision alive.”
In addition to gifts, free food, a collaborative art piece, a scavenger hunt, a student art and writing exhibition and activities for children, Leeshia Lee will be honored as community champion at the event.
“Leeshia has been doing such great work at a grassroots level, providing different experiences for our youth, and we thought it would be appropriate to recognize her efforts and shine the light on the work that she does all year long,” Foster said.
Lee is involved with the Fairy Boss Mothers and the Game Changers, nonprofit mentoring organizations that encourage young girls and boys to learn more about, and pursue, their dream careers. Each year, Lee helps organize a ball for the kids, inviting people from different career fields to interact with them.
“We let them party with their future selves; we call it a party with a purpose,” Lee said. “We do a human scavenger hunt, and it’s a way to engage the kids without having them get lectured about their career choices.
“In this generation where everything is based on technology, it’s a way to just teach them the social skills to network, to engage and communicate,” she said.
The most recent party with a purpose marked the fifth year of these events, and Lee said these parties are especially important for the kids involved.
“It’s important because I think that a lot of kids don’t often see people in their own communities who are what they want to be,” she said. “I want them to meet with people who are doing things to show them that you can be who you want to be. You can do what you want to do.”
Lee said she was shocked to learn she will be honored at Monday’s event and stressed the work she does would not be possible without community support.
“I’m grateful for the community support and the help that I get because it’s not an ‘I’ effort. Even though I’m getting an award, I’m accepting it on behalf of everybody who helps me,” she said.
Lee is also involved with Black by God The West Virginian, a community-led news organization dedicated to uplifting Black voices and sharing Black stories in the state and Appalachian region. Lee writes and is a photojournalist for the publication.
“I’ve been involved with Black by God since the beginning,” Lee said. “Black by God is important because it gives us a chance to share our stories, and we create our own narrative.
“Sometimes the stories that we get aren’t portrayed in a correct light or they’re overshadowed or overlooked. It’s actually just given us a chance to verbalize what is going on in our community on our own behalf,” she said.
Lee said she is most looking forward to a chance to network and communicate with other community members and volunteers at Monday’s event.
“If we do it individually, we’ll never get anywhere, but when we start combining our initiatives collectively, I think definitely it could be productive to change,” she said.
Foster said Links, Incorporated, wanted to uplift Lee by honoring hthe Rever, and this year is the first time a community member will be honored during the MLK birthday party.
“We just want to shine a light on her efforts, because she works really hard with the programming that she does,” Foster said. “We wanted to uplift her during this very special day.”
Foster, who has been involved with The Links organization for about 12 years, said to her, it means friendship and service.
“I’ve met great women from all walks of life and different generations. It’s been a part of my support network in the area — I’m not originally from here, I’ve been here now for almost 30 years — and it’s just a great opportunity for me to network and fellowship with great women,” she said.
Engaging in service to the community is another important aspect of The Links, Incorporated, for Foster. Aside from Monday’s event, the group has a number of other programs in the area, including a food backpack program and a STEM program with Mary C. Snow Elementary School.
“That’s why I’m a part of the group, and we get to do great work like celebrate Dr. King,” Foster said. “There’s a lot that we do. We play a role and do our part to make our community a better place to live. It’s just an honor to be connected to the group.”
Foster said she’s most excited for the collaborative art piece at Monday’s celebration event. A local artist is creating the piece, which everyone will have a chance to paint.
“It’s an image that’s related to Dr. King,” Foster said. “There’s something soothing and cathartic about painting. I think that’s what I’m most looking forward to, all of us getting paintbrushes and contributing to that collaborative piece.”
Families and people of all ages are welcome at the free event at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Martin Luther King Center at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston.
“I encourage people to join us to celebrate Dr. King and just encourage families to come, so people of all ages should come and celebrate with us the life and legacy of a great man,” Foster said.