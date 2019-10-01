Community Notes: October 1, 2019

Special Effects Makeup Workshop
Makeup artist Bobbie “Bloody Mary” Weiner, in conjunction with Fear on the Farm and Lee’s Studio Productions, will present “Bloody Mary: Makeup to Die For,” a special effects makeup workshop, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $50 for two people and includes all supplies, a makeup kit and instructions for creating two different styles of makeup: the frozen dead from the movie “Titanic,” as well as witches and warlocks.
Weiner created the special effects for the floating actors in the hit movie, and has supplied camouflage face paint for the U.S. military. The workshop will take place at the haunted attraction Fear on the Farm, located at 8325 Winfield Road in Winfield. Reservations are required. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 304-437-2860 or visit the Fear On The Farm WV Facebook page.
Craft Beer Weekend
Stonewall Resorts’s craft beer weekend will be held at the Weston facility October 18-19 and will include an evening “biergarten,” a beer-themed fun run, and the annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ dine around.
The outdoor beer garden will feature German inspired foods, such as build your own brats and pretzels with beer cheese. It is free to attend with beer and food tickets available. The “Glazed & Confused” 5K or .5K Fun Run is a wacky run/walk event complete with donuts and beer, and pets are welcome.
The Dine Around at the resort’s Lightburn’s Restaurant will spotlight the Stonewall Resort culinary team and a host of area breweries and spirits with selections from Big Timber, Mountain State, Greenbrier Valley and Yuengling, and Josh Folmsbee and the Crooked Roots will provide live entertainment during the event.
The tasting menu includes: Appalachian whole pig, bourbon barrel smoked turkey, pecan smoked brisket, apple, maple & citrus smoked salmon, turnip greens and turnips with pork belly and caramelized onions, BBQ slow cooked green flat beans, black-eyed peas, southern style mac and cheese, smoked baked beans and grilled jalapeno-lime corn on the cob, and a host of unique breads and desserts.
Additionally, guests participating in Saturday’s events will be the first in the state to sample Yuengling Hershey Chocolate Porter, a brand new collaboration between two of Pennsylvania’s most iconic brands.
The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ package a la carte pricing is $94 per person plus tax, and includes entry into the event from 6 p.m. to 11 .pm. A limited number of overnight packages are available. Guests should contact the resort for availability. For additional information or to make reservations, call the resort at 304-269-7400 or visit www.stonewallresort.com.