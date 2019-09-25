Community Notes: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Appalachian Tea, a new tea house opening soon on Charleston’s West Side, will host a series of free tea tastings in conjunction with Mountain State Distillery, located at 800 Kanawha Boulevard. The first, which takes place tonight (Wednesday night), has already filled up, but space remains for the Tea and Whiskey Tasting on Oct. 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m., and for the Tea and Whiskey Pairing on Oct. 30, also beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each event will feature three tastings including Ice Wine tea-infused moonshine. There is no charge for the events but space is very limited and reservations are required. For more information visit Appalachian Tea on Facebook or call 304-410-0019.
•••
The Third Annual Malden Salt Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, located at 4797 Midland Drive. A parade begins at 10 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 10:30 a.m. followed by a quilt documentation, history talks, Kids Zone and performances including FOOTMAD and Lou Maiuri and the Appalachian Country Cloggers. For more information visit the J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works Facebook page, the company website at jqdsalt.com, or call 304-925-7918. Admission is free.