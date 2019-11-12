Coptic Orthodox Church to host its first annual dinner

The St. Mary and Archangel Gabriel Coptic Orthodox Church of West Virginia, located at 309 Beauregard Street on the corner of Beauregard and Washington Streets on Charleston’s East End, will host its inaugural Coptic Thanksgiving Dinner featuring Egyptian foods, jewelry and arts & crafts on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

The menu includes Shish taouk, a traditional marinated chicken shish kebab native to the Middle East; pasta with béchamel sauce; stuffed grape leaves; falafel; kushari, a vegetarian Egyptian dish with rice, macaroni and lentils topped with a spiced tomato sauce; a spiced, minced meat known as kofta; baklava; and basbousa, a sweet cake that originated in Egypt. The $12 admission fee includes food, entertainment, church tours and more. Children 10 and under are free. For more information, call the church at 304-741-9952.

Funerals Today

Adkins, Tressa - 6 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, Spring Hill.

Angel, Larry - 1 p.m., St. Albans Church of the Nazarene, St. Albans.

Brown, Clara - Noon, Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.

Conley, Billy - 6 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Ellis, Emert - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Green, Judy - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Hackney, Teddy - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Hager, Naomi - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.

Higginbotham, Alice - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Hill, Peggy - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Hunter, Lauria - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Lewis, James - 11 a.m., Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.

Mull, Melanie - 3 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Radford, David - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Shingleton, Carole - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Sigman Sr., Ralph - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Snyder, Jeffrey - 1 p.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Spaulding, Gladys - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Stone, Judith - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Taylor, Naomi - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Webb, Tommy - 7 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, Charleston.

Williams, Jennie - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.