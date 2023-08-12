LEWISBURG — Just two years shy of its 100th birthday, the State Fair of West Virginia shows no signs of slowing down.
The 98th state fair, which opened Thursday, is already fulfilling its mission statement of “Honoring our heritage through programs that promote the traditions of agriculture, education and family entertainment.”
With the 2023 theme of “Cue the Fun,” the fair continues daily through Saturday, Aug. 19, closing out with a performance by Ludacris at 8 p.m. and a fireworks show at 10:30 p.m.
Gates open at 8 a.m. daily, with carnival rides opening at 11 a.m. The state fair is located at 947 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, West Virginia.
“We have a great 10 days planned this year, including two already sold-out concerts, amazing fair food, thrilling rides, and livestock shows throughout the week,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “Summer may be ending, but there is still time to get a few more days of fun in!”
The 2023 Concert Series features two sold-out shows this year including HARDY with special guest John Morgan on Sunday, Aug. 13, and Lainey Wilson with special guest Meg McRee on Monday, Aug. 14.
Tickets are still available for the Buckin’ B Bull Ride on Saturday, Aug. 12; Zach Williams with special guest David Leonard on Wednesday, Aug. 16; Riley Green with special guest Chase McDaniel on Thursday, Aug. 17; Whiskey Myers with special guest Matt Koziol on Friday, Aug. 19; and Ludacris on Saturday, Aug. 20.
True to its agricultural roots, the fair is also featuring livestock shows including the WV High School Rodeo, Junior 4-H and FFA livestock shows, horse shows, and the fan-favorite Draft Horse Pull at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
Gate specials throughout the week include First Energy’s Magic Monday on Aug. 14; Senior Citizen’s Day on Tuesday, Aug. 15; the Early Bird Special featuring $1 admission from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16; and Military Discount Day on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Children ages 10 and younger will get in free all day, every day.
The week is also filled with free (included with admission) entertainment for all ages including the All-American High Dive, Aussie Animal Kingdom, Disc Connected K9s, Roberto the Magnificent, the Hot Glass Academy, and the return of Hypnotist Catherine Hickland to the U.S. Cellular Free Stage.
For a complete schedule, directions and more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Join the conversation by using #sfwv.
Concerts, big shows at the grandstand
The following events require tickets separate from general state fair admission and still had tickets available at press time.
- 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Buckin’ B Bull Ride, featuring professional full riding and barrel racing by the Buckin’ B Cattle Co.
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.): Wilson Fairchild — Statler Brothers’ Sons. The Reid cousins have sung together professionally for over 15 years. Along with their outstanding harmony, which is a trademark from their fathers, Harold and Don Reid, members of the Statler Brothers, Wil and Langdon are prolific songwriters who have had over 30 songs published and recorded. The duo played a lot of music for a number of years under the name Grandstaff. The cousins performed the first song they wrote together — “What We Love to Do” — on TNN’s “The Statler Brothers Show.” They also wrote and performed “The Statler Brothers Song” when their fathers were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2007. For more information, visit https://www.wilsonfairchild.com/
- 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16: Zach Williams. Multi-platinum, two-time Grammy Award-winning Arkansas-born and Nashville-based Zach Williams brings his fusion of southern rock spirit and country soul to the fair. “You’ll not only hear his journey in the music, but you’ll also see it in his unfiltered storytelling – how he went from a tiny town to international stardom, selling out shows, toppling charts, and collaborating with the likes of Dolly Parton,” according to state fair press. “Along the way, he battled addiction, anxiety and insecurity, coming out on the other side with a whole lot to say.” For more, visit https://www.zachwilliamsmusic.com/
- 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: Riley Green with special guest Chase McDaniel. Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass, and southern gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. Riley shared the stage with him and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come, garnering him a Gold-certified No. 1 hit in “There Was This Girl” and Gold-certified single “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” For more information, visit RileyGreenMusic.com.
- 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Whiskey Myers with special guest Matt Koziol. Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 3,000 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. Their self-produced fifth studio album, “Whiskey Myers,” out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. In total, Whiskey Myers has sold more than 1.2 million albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams while earning three RIAA Gold certifications. The band has also appeared on Paramount’s hit show “Yellowstone.” For more information, visit www.whiskeymyers.com.
- 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.): Ludacris. Multitalented hip-hop/rap artist Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, thanks to the blockbuster success of singles like “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.” He has also made appearances on the big screen in the role of Tej in the blockbuster “Fast & Furious” franchise and other films, including the Best Picture Academy Award-winning “Crash” in 2006. As a father of four girls, his latest ventures include launching his educational platform devoted to the enrichment of children called “KidNation.” He also created the Netflix animated series “Karma’s World.” Bridge’s philanthropic efforts rival his entertainment accomplishments. He started The Ludacris Foundation in 2001 which focuses on helping the youth in his hometown of Atlanta and has partnered with No Kid Hungry and Feeding America. For more information, visit https://theludacrisfoundation.org/ or follow Ludacris on Facebook and Instagram.
Entertainment included with admission
These events are happening daily during the fair and are included with purchase of general admission.
- All-American High Dive Show: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily. The All-American High Dive Team is a fast-paced, high-energy show that features world-class, champion divers. Located in the center of the grounds, the finale features a dive from over 80 feet in the air.
- Aussie Kingdom: 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. daily. Kangaroos, wallabies, wallaroos, and other native Australian wildlife are the showpiece of Aussie Kingdom as they bring the Australian outback to the fair located beside Gate 4.
- Comedic Hypnotist Catherine Hickland: Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. daily (no noon show on Thursday, Aug. 17). An entertaining, family-friendly, hilariously funny, and clean comedic hypnosis show where you are the entertainment. Performing daily on the US Cellular Free Stage.
- Disc-Connected K9s: 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. daily. Action-packed high-flying, disc-catching fun with a pack of rescue dogs who love catching frisbees and putting on a show.
- Hot Glass Academy, 10 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. daily. Join the Hot Glass Academy for glassblowing demonstrations. Shows will be held daily across from the Artisan Barn.
- Roberto the Magnificent: 11:30 a.m., (1:30 p.m. or 1:45 p.m.), 5:30 p.m. daily. Comedic chatter, breathtaking visual stunts and lots of audience participation can be found as he roams the grounds.