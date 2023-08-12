Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LEWISBURG — Just two years shy of its 100th birthday, the State Fair of West Virginia shows no signs of slowing down.

The 98th state fair, which opened Thursday, is already fulfilling its mission statement of “Honoring our heritage through programs that promote the traditions of agriculture, education and family entertainment.”

Stories you might like

Recommended for you