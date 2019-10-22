'Cupcake Lady' hopes a taste of love will help those in need

Kim Walker Payne doesn’t believe in sitting around complaining — about her own worries, or anyone else’s.
“I don’t need anybody to take care of me,” she insisted, limping only slightly as she grabbed a few supplies and got to work, turning her kitchen into a bakery.
Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system, back in 1994, she didn’t know what it was —and asked the doctor what to expect.
“I said, ‘Do I die?’ And she said, ‘Not right away.’ So I thought, ‘Well, okay then,’” she remembered.
Payne had faced adversity before, including a violent crime that led to an unexpected pregnancy when she was 15 years old.
Mixing a sweet batter and adding in a few secret ingredients, she recounted the trauma and shrugged matter-of-factly: There wasn’t much choice, really, but to pick herself up and get on with her life.
And that’s what she did again, all these years later, when she started to struggle with her health and eventually retired from her sales job. Restless, she began to notice the problems of those around her, especially those in the tight-knit Rand community she calls home.
“This community is having a lot of troubles,” she said.
She looked around and saw a young girl, barely more than a toddler, living in a tent with her family. She saw a homeless population trying to survive. She saw kids who needed access to food.
“The parents are spending their money on drugs, and if [the kids] don’t have school, they don’t eat,” she said, shaking her head. “That’s not right.”
She loved watching The Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, but grew weary of listening to powerful people on television promising help that never seemed to come.
“So, I’m going to do what I can,” she said.
What she can do is make cupcakes. And cobblers. And cookies.
“I can get over the things that happened to me by helping people with things that happened to them, to let them know they’re not alone,” she said.
She started simply enough, handing the goodies out to kids in the neighborhood — thus her moniker, “The Cupcake Lady.”
She began catching rides to Charleston’s Transit Mall to sell her treats, and hand them out to those who might need a reason to smile.
Sprinkling garlic powder and a pinch of sea salt on bites of fried chicken “to give it some flavor,” she said her chicken and waffle cupcakes are the most popular with those in need. She likes to offer a little protein, too.
Along the way, she began to dream of owning a bakery, right there in Rand, and realized if she wanted to have a shot, she’d have to find a way to really fund this passion project.
“If I can sell a $1,000 telephone, I can sell a $1 cupcake,” she said. “I’m a salesperson.”
If the price doesn’t sound quite high enough, that’s because you don’t understand how Kim Walker Payne thinks of business.
“I’m not trying to get rich,” she said. “I’m just trying to help, and have fun doing it.”
Payne landed a $10,000 UKAN business loan from the Kanawha County Commission, and held a grand opening a few days ago for her Heavenly Flavored Cupcakes, Cobblers and Cookies.
The flavors read like something from her favorite cooking show: Red Velvet, Triple Chocolate, and a tribute to her mom, Grace’s Apple Walnut.
“She was a good cook, but she wasn’t a good baker,” Payne said, laughing.
“She make me a birthday cake one time. Lord have mercy, it fell apart. She put it back together with toothpicks and I said, ‘Mamma, you’re going to kill my guests.’”
But lessons in the kitchen are filled with love, and Payne said that’s really what she has to offer.
“I put my heart into it,” she said. “At the end of the day, everybody needs love.”