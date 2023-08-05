Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“At exit 15, turn left. Go 8 miles and turn right. In 2 miles, turn left and go 6 more miles.” We had exact directions. It sounded like a treasure map. Indeed, it was. After an hour and 40 minutes, we arrived at our destination: Bethel Christian Church.

My friend Becky and I barely made it in time. The place was packed. Chairs were set out. We climbed over several people to claim a seat.

Stories you might like

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you