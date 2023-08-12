Each one of us had lugged two, 50-pound suitcases to the check-in counter. One held personal items, the other was full of medical or dental supplies. We also had carry-ons and backpacks.
We had a plan and a mission: We were headed to Nairobi, Kenya, for a medical and dental clinic with World Hope. Half of the team was from eastern Kentucky. We were flying from Lexington to Chicago. From there to Frankfurt, Germany, and then to Africa. Eleven men and women from Orlando, Florida, were meeting us in Kenya. Together, we would work to bless the desperately poor people of the Kawangware slum.
We had prayed. We had fasted. We had read mission-themed devotions together. We had measured and weighed our bags that were now loaded into the belly of the plane.
This is it! I thought as I buckled my seatbelt.
Every time we fly, we put our trust in many things. We trust that the tires are in good shape. That they have enough air to carry the plane down the runway for takeoff and then be able to roll us to an intense stop at the place where we will disembark.
We put our trust in the maker of the plane — that he was a genius and knew how to put the parts in place. In the mechanics — that they have everything in running order. We trust that the “check engine” light is not on and the windshield wiper fluid has been filled.
We are trusting that the flight crew knows what to do in an emergency and can get us off the plane in an orderly fashion if a disaster occurs.
We trust that the oxygen will truly fall out of the ceiling if the cabin pressure decreases.
We trust that the bathrooms are in working order (very much needed after the snacks are rolled out).
We are putting our trust in the pilot — someone we have never ever met. We are placing our lives in the hands of a stranger. We believe he has trained for this task. That he knows what the knobs on the dash mean. That he knows the way, the path, the flight plan, and will get us to our destination.
That’s a lot.
If I can put my trust in all these things and people I do not know, — people I have never laid eyes on before today — then how can I not put my full and complete trust in my heavenly Father? He knew me when I was knit together in my mother’s womb (Psalm 139:13). He rejoices over me with singing (Zephaniah 3:17). He directs my path (Proverbs 3:6). He loves me forever (Jeremiah 31:3). He is my strength (Psalm 46:1). He. Will. Never. Leave. Me. (Deuteronomy 31:6).
If I am putting my complete trust in Him, then I can confidently board a million-pound metal flying bus and go to a foreign country to help others. I can also drive across town to the jail, or walk across the road to a neighbor.
Proverbs 3:5 is the verse I’m holding on to today as He is holding on to me: “Trust in the LORD with all your heart ...” I can trust Him to save me. I can trust Him with my day. I can trust Him with my life.