Dear Abby: A friend of mine has recently discovered that her husband of 40-plus years has been hiding a decades-long porn addiction. The discovery has caused a problem in their marriage. They have had counseling.

He says he wants to save their marriage and has vowed to give up the porn. I was told he told his wife that if she decides to divorce him, he will tell the entire family and their children that she was the one addicted to porn, and it is the reason he’s divorcing her. My question is, what kind of person would treat his wife this way and think this is an appropriate way to save the marriage? — Twisted In Kentucky

Dear Twisted: Unfortunately, the husband has a problem greater than his porn addiction. It’s his lack of character and honesty. His threat is not only inappropriate, but also a valid reason to end the marriage.

P.S. I can’t imagine why her family would buy that lie.

