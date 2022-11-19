November is an important month in the Dickerson household. Not only is it National Adoption Month and Aimee Dickerson’s birth month, but this November also marks the one-year anniversary of the family fostering another child.
Aimee and Zach Dickerson adopted their daughter, Emerson, in 2015. A few years later, they began looking into an international adoption, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that process. By circumstance, the Dickersons became involved in a fictive kin fostership, something they never expected or planned to do.
Aimee previously worked as an employment specialist at a local high school, where she mentored kids, teaching them life skills, and developed close bonds with them in the process. After switching jobs — she’s now branch manager for United Bank in Ceredo, West Virginia — Aimee got a call from a school employee a couple of weeks later. One of the students was removed from their home and needed a family.
“They knew that I had built a relationship with the student because I had worked there,” Aimee said. “They also knew that we had had a room ready because we were hoping that a child eventually would come from China.”
Aimee didn’t hesitate, and for the first time in their relationship, she called her husband at work instead of sending a text. He answered, expecting bad news.
“I said, ‘So, I think we’re getting a kid today,’ and knowing the dynamic of our family, that’s one of the things that works so well with us, because he’s just as on board with crazy things,” she said. “I explained the situation, explained the student. I said there is this human that needs a place to stay. They have a need; we can fill that. He said that’s not something you say ‘no’ to.”
With a bedroom ready to accommodate a child, the Dickersons prepared for a visit from the social worker that evening. A few hours later, they got the call that they were approved.
“That was on a Friday, and the child’s been with us ever since,” Aimee said. “We weren’t even foster parents. We hadn’t gone through the process. We hadn’t said that we wanted to be foster parents. A need presented itself, and we were willing to say yes.”
The Dickersons are child-specific foster parents, which means they are fostering the one child only and won’t get calls to take in other children.
“If we ever decided that we wanted to change our mind, we can do that,” Aimee said. “It was a really nice way to be introduced to the foster care system.”
In fictive kinship situations like this, instead of the child entering the foster care system, with no other family to take them in, people with whom the child has already built a relationship can become their guardians. Aimee said many people may not know this is even an option.
“There’s probably tons of families that have relationship with kids, whether through teaching, Sunday school, their church, their friends’ friends or things like that,” Aimee said. “Because you have a relationship with them, you would probably be willing.”
The Dickersons are currently in the adoption process for the child they’ve been fostering and are hoping to have the process completed soon. Their daughter Emerson has adjusted well to her new sibling, and the pair sometimes wonder whether they will open their home to even more children in the future.
“Everything just led us to where our family is now,” Aimee said.
Aimee offered advice for anyone thinking about fostering or adopting. She said foster parents and families need to embrace, accept, love and support the children they foster and adopt.
“Do it,” she said simply. “Because it’s 100% rewarding. As long as you can effectively care and love another human, you’re equipped to be a foster parent.
“There are so many kids that just need homes, and that’s really all they want,” she continued. “They just want a family. You don’t need to be perfect; you just need to be a normal family that’s going to take them on vacations, buy them Christmas presents, celebrate their birthday and help them learn how to wash clothes.”
As the Dickersons are going through the process of adopting an older child, Aimee said they’ve learned there is a real need for older children in the foster care system to have that permanent family, even when they are legal adults.
“We are learning about adult adoptions; even as an adult, you still need a family, somewhere to go for Christmas, a dad to walk you down the aisle or a family to help you move, get into college or help you figure out life,” Aimee said. “I still need my parents, and I’m 42.”
Reaching out to Mission West Virginia can be the first step for those interested in becoming a foster parent. Marketing Director Kylee Hassan said she and her team would love to talk to anyone to help them through the process.
“Kids in foster care are just waiting for that safe and loving, permanent place to land, but wherever those kids are and no matter how long they stay, they always remember those foster parents who really gave them that extra love and support while they were there,” Hassan said.
“The most important thing when people think about becoming a foster or adoptive parent is just providing these children with that safe and loving environment; they will remember you throughout their life, no matter the outcome,” she said.
This year to celebrate National Adoption Month, Mission West Virginia has partnered with businesses throughout the state to offer discounts, coupon codes or free services specifically for foster, adoptive and relative and fictive kinship families, including the Clay Center and the Huntington Museum of Art, which are offering free admission days.
“We hope they can do that every month and every day, but specifically this month, we wanted to provide them just an opportunity to make those memories,” Hassan said.
“We’re also sending special packages to thank child welfare workers throughout the entire state and community members that have a part in that,” she said. “We’re celebrating children, families, workers and community members who play a part in the adoption village that it takes.”
Mission West Virginia’s goal is to positively change the lives of youth and families in West Virginia, and the nonprofit organization leads statewide recruitment in foster care and adoption. The organization, which serves all 55 counties, also supports and assists relative and kinship caregivers.
“We help them navigate the system and support them along the way, so if they need additional assistance, a listening ear, resources, those kinds of things, we help them,” Hassan said. “We consider ourselves the first step when someone is interested in foster care or adoption.”
Providing permanency for children in foster care is an additional goal for the nonprofit, whether it’s reunification with the biological family or through adoption.
“Reunification is always the No. 1 goal, but when that can’t happen, we want to make sure these kids receive permanency through adoption, legal guardianship, something like that,” Hassan said. “So they’re not aging out of the system with no one to call or support them through their process.”
Another objective of Mission West Virginia is to eliminate trash bags as an acceptable form of luggage for children in care, Hassan said. The Hurricane, West Virginia, office accepts donations of new or gently used backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, blankets, bedding and care and hygiene items.
“Things that would provide a child or a teen that is transitioning through a really hard time some sense that they have something of their own and don’t have to add that extra layer of putting everything in a garbage bag,” Hassan said. “That just adds so much on top of what they’re dealing with.”
Hassan said what she enjoys most about working with Mission West Virginia is seeing people in all different stages of their journey, from putting fears at ease for those who have it in their heart to become foster parents to watching children finally get adopted.
“I love that, here at Mission West Virginia, we’re able to see all of those different parts, and it’s really a beautiful thing to see and help people,” Hassan said.
Aimee said National Adoption Month means a lot to her family — and it feels like Mother’s Day to her.
“It’s a great month to celebrate not only families that have adopted, but I feel like it’s a celebration of hope for all the kids out there that are just wanting so desperately to be adopted and want families, and their families are out there,” she said. “Using it as a catalyst to say you could be their family — just say ‘yes.’”