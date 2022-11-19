Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

November is an important month in the Dickerson household. Not only is it National Adoption Month and Aimee Dickerson’s birth month, but this November also marks the one-year anniversary of the family fostering another child.

Aimee and Zach Dickerson adopted their daughter, Emerson, in 2015. A few years later, they began looking into an international adoption, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that process. By circumstance, the Dickersons became involved in a fictive kin fostership, something they never expected or planned to do.

