By now, most people’s attentions are focused on Thanksgiving, on Christmas — maybe on New Year’s Eve.
Director/producer Stuart Frazier wants people to start thinking about Valentine’s Day.
Saturday and Sunday, Frazier is auditioning Black women for “Black Women Supreme: A Celebration of Identity, Intimacy, Strength and Sexuality” at Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill in Charleston.
“This is a showcase of monologues, spoken word pieces and poetry that celebrates Black women,” he said.
The show, which will open in February in coordination with V-Day, will feature parts from “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf” and “The Pocketbook Monologues.”
A fundraiser for Call to Action for Racial Equality (CARE) coalition, an organization that bills itself as “a statewide racial justice leader, dismantling oppressive structures plaguing communities of color across West Virginia,” the show will also include original works by area artists.
Frazier explained that “The Pocketbook Monologues” has been compared to “The Vagina Monologues,” which illustrates and celebrates some of the experiences of being a woman.
“The Pocketbook is like that, but focuses on the experiences of Black women,” he said.
Both are associated with V-Day, a global movement to end violence against women.
This is Frazier’s second play. A year ago, he cast for “The Colored Museum,” which ran at the Alban Arts Center in February, one of the last theater performances before the pandemic.
That show explored African American identity in contemporary America.
Frazier said, “I want to make a space where Black women and their experiences can be heard. I want something the local community can take part in.”
The director said he was hoping to cast around a dozen performers for the show, including spoken word artists and poets who would read/perform their own work.
“It’s a very unique show for Charleston,” Frazier said. “I want to show what Black women have to offer. They offer a lot.”