EtsyWV supports West Virginia artisans, crafters, creators and vintage sellers through resources, networking, shop/location matchmaking and market/pop-up events and activities. Members do not have to have an online Etsy shop but do have to make the items they sell or sell approved vintage items. For more information on EtsyWV, go to https://etsywv.com or email etsywv@gmail.com. To shop the Winter Virtual Market taking place through December 13, go to facebook.com/etsywvvirtualmarket.