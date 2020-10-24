Whatever your Halloween plans are this year, it’s hard to imagine a more perfect time to wear a mask.
Staying at home to celebrate with a small, select group of family or friends? Check.
Passing out candy to little ghosts and goblins from a distance? Check.
Visiting the temporarily haunted houses in your neighborhood to score some treats? Check.
But this year in particular not just any mask will do.
After all, isn’t 2020 the year so many people have re-discovered DIY?
So sure, you could ruin your whole look by throwing on one of those pale blue rectangles from the local pharmacy.
Or — to wear with your store-bought costume — you could buy a generic, mass-produced mask from any big-box department or Halloween store.
Or you could — just hear me out on this — make your own.
“This just pumps up your whole ensemble. It’s really going the extra mile,” said Robert “R.J.” Haddy, a Charleston-area production and special effects designer whose list of movie credits includes the 1997 “Batman & Robin,” starring George Clooney, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman.
He recently wrapped up “Monster Madness,” a four-part streaming series of classic horror makeup lessons. This year, he said, a lot of people are eager to incorporate their makeup with their masks.
And, he added, it’s easier than most people realize. With drying time, it took about two hours over two separate days for him to demo the making of a “mummy zombie” mask, complete with rotting teeth and fake blood.
“That’s your 6-foot deterrent right there,” he said. “If you turn around and somebody sees that on your face, they’ll definitely jump back 6 feet.”
Self-made masks, he added, don’t have to be from the horror genre. You can add ribbons and glitter and other accessories to your heart’s content.
The end result, Haddy said, is a mask that’s surprisingly breathable.
“When I put it up to my face, I could still breathe through it quite well,” he said. “I was actually quite shocked. ... I could still get a decent amount of oxygen flow through that sucker.”
Supplies
- Basic mask, available at hardware and convenience stores
- Stick pins or tape for securing the mask
- Fabric or tissue paper for any additional mask shaping
- Scissors
- 2-liter bottle
- Plastic foam wig head, available at Sally’s Beauty Supply, Michael’s Arts & Crafts and elsewhere, or other form to hold your mask while working on it
- Cotton balls
- Liquid latex,
- available at Spirit Halloween Store, online
- Disposable brushes or sponges — difficult to clean without a special latex remover, so don’t use expensive items
- Fresh elastic to go around your head or behind your ears once your mask is finished
- Acrylic paint in the colors of your choice
- Mixing cups
- Popsicle sticks for mixing latex and paint
- Hair dryer, for speeding the drying process between coats
- Sculpting tools: plastic knives, toothpicks and other items to help you get the exact shape you want
- Extra features for you mask such as fangs, horns, teeth or whiskers
- Artificial blood, if needed
- Baby powder
- Gloves for your hands
Directions
First, draw a rough sketch of the design you want to end up with, so you have a point of reference to guide you as you go.
Put a mask over the plastic foam wig form and secure with stick pins or tape.
You can also put it on your own face and use a mirror to guide you. A third option is to let a very patient friend model the mask for you. Latex is skin safe if you are not allergic to it, and with the use of a hair dryer, it will dry enough for you to remove it and let it dry fully.
If you plan anything to extend beyond the basic shape of your mask, then cut the fabric or tissue paper in the shape you want and secure that to mask.
Paint a layer of liquid latex on the mask so that you have a single layer of latex in the final shape you want your mask to be. While the latex is still wet, add cotton balls wherever you want a 3-dimensional effect — say, cheeks or cheek bones.
Allow it to dry overnight. If you’re using your own face or that of a friend, use a hair dryer to speed the drying process. Dusting with baby powder, gently peel the mask off and allow it to dry on the 2-liter bottle overnight.
Using cotton dabbed with latex, build up your shapes and forms. Use sculpting tools to detail shapes further, making sure exposed cotton is fully covered by latex.
While latex is still wet, insert any little extras like fangs, teeth or horns. For the zombie mummy, teeth were used. Let that dry overnight. It will still be delicate and perhaps a little sticky.
Using slightly more paint, roughly 55 percent to 45 percent, mix the paint color of your choice with latex, so the color adheres fully to your mask. For the zombie mummy, black was the first color, and it was used on white teeth and inside the mouth.
Use a hair dryer to dry each layer of paint between coats. For the zombie mummy, the next color was a medium gray, then a light gray, and finally, artificial blood.
When your mask is dry and you have achieved the desired effect, use baby powder sprinkled around the edges and beneath the mask to gently remove it from the plastic foam form.
Remove the old band which will likely be covered in latex and paint, and secure a clean, elastic band by hand sewing or tying. And voila — you have your own unique mask, designed for COVID-19 protection in just the look you want.