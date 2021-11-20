Morgan Morrison of Rock City Cake Company, Kevin Madison of Black Sheep Burrito & Brews, and Bryan Cooper of Get Creative WV look over the 38 Christmas trees set up on Brawley Walkway Wednesday before area businesses, organizations and artists decorate the trees and hang large ornaments from strings of lights suspended between the buildings.
Adding to the festivities of the season, the Downtown Charleston Association will launch the inaugural “Holly Jolly Brawley” Christmas display at Brawley Walkway between Capitol and Summers streets — next to Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream and across from Taylor Books — Friday evening.
Morgan Morrison of Rock City Cake Company said “Holly Jolly Brawley” was an extension and expansion of the Christmas tree walk that was set up in downtown Charleston last year.
“That was sort of thrown together last minute to encourage people to come out during COVID last Christmas,” Morrison said. “The downtown association took it over and we want to make this a ‘thing.’”
The walkway will feature over 50 decorated holiday trees lining both sides of the walkway and the Lee Street Triangle, decorated by area businesses.
“We’ve got 39 trees for Brawley and the rest at Lee Triangle,” Morrison said.
The trees at the triangle will include the city’s official tree, as well as trees representing Hale Street businesses.
There would be more trees for the downtown display, but the baker said there’s apparently a Christmas tree shortage.
“Four years ago, growers had a bad year,” Morrison explained. “People didn’t buy enough trees, so the farms didn’t plant as many.”
Hanging above the walkways, over 50 individual ornament style pieces designed by area artists will be displayed, along with festive, holiday lights.
Morrison said she and Kevin Madison, general manager at Black Sheep Burrito & Brews in Charleston, have spearheaded a lot of the planning and organizing with help from the city of Charleston and from Bryan Cooper at Get Creative WV.
“Bryan knew all the artists to get the ornaments,” Morrison said.
The “Holly Jolly Brawley” Christmas display will be up through the end of the year, but Friday’s launch — in coordination with downtown Charleston’s annual Black Friday ArtWalk — will include carolers and live music, beer tents and hot chocolate stands, artists selling their work on the street, activities for the kids and the official lighting of the city of Charleston’s tree.
Black Friday ArtWalk begins at noon.
The unveiling and ribbon cutting for the “Holly Jolly Brawley” Christmas display happens just after the city’s tree lighting at 5 p.m.
Capitol Street will be closed to vehicle traffic by 5 p.m. and Morrison said the downtown area should look festive and fun, a good way to kick off the holiday season.
“Next year, more trees,” Morrison promised. “Maybe we get 70, 80 or 100.”
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.