There are a lot of things you could say about 2020.
Calling it a turkey is one of the nicer things — and probably an insult to turkeys.
“Mine went feral,” said Annette Ericksen, the West Virginia State University Extension Service’s assistant program director for agriculture and natural resources, with a good-natured shrug.
“Literally,” she said, of the half-dozen or so gobblers she once had at her Twin Maples Farm in Milton.
“One day they just went off into the woods and never came back.”
So if this year has been one for the birds, perhaps it’s time to follow Ericksen’s lead and think outside the roaster for the scaled-down, non-traditional holidays that are looming.
“Those are Chinese geese,” she said, scattering feed on the ground and pointing to a couple of long-necked, swan-like birds who seemed particularly outraged at the smaller fowl blocking their path.
“This is the first year I’ve had them.”
It’s like watching every kind of motorized vehicle jammed onto a twisted maze of interstates and exit ramps at the peak of rush hour traffic: The honks are deafening. And no one is staying in their own lane, yielding the right of way or paying any attention to directions.
Ericksen laughed.
“They entertain me,” she said, struggling to shepherd several dozen feathered companions through a narrow fence opening that leads to a bigger, grassier section at the front of the farm.
There are chickens, ducks and geese — even a couple of guinea hens she keeps around mainly to eat through ticks and other pests.
Notably absent are the turkeys, even though she knows they’d sell like hotcakes.
“They go fast. People want to pre-order them. You can pre-sell every turkey you can raise,” Ericksen said.
But here, there’s not a one. Turns out, turkeys are a nervous, jittery, sensitive bunch. They tend to drop dead for no apparent reason.
“I love turkeys, love to see them when they fan out and do a little dance. It’s just a little harder to get them to adulthood than it is chickens or ducks,” Ericksen said.
So after her tiny flock sort of flew the coop — at least, figuratively — she figured she’d keep her poultry crops limited to chickens and ducks.
Then one day a few years ago, she said, “I was here, just minding my own business, and a pair of white, probably African, geese showed up and I’m like, ‘What the ...?’”
They were big, white and clearly domesticated.
They pooped — a lot. And took up a lot of space.
But she thought they were cool.
“And then finally, months later, someone calls me up and says, like, ‘Do you have geese?’ And I’m like, ‘Maybe, why?’ And he said, ‘I think they’re mine.’”
The rightful owner came to get the birds.
But Ericksen found she missed their presence around the farm.
“And then I thought, ‘Well, they survived here. Maybe I can have other geese.’”
When her local farm supply store randomly had some goslings for sale this spring, she picked up half a dozen that were just a few days old.
“And you notice there aren’t six out here, because one has already been invited to dinner. We just haven’t had dinner yet,” she said.
“Invited” being a relative term, and arguably not how the bird would see things. It’s already frozen, waiting to make an appearance on the plate for either Thanksgiving or Christmas.
It will add a merry note to a quieter celebration, with a nod to the classic tale, “A Christmas Carol.”
“You know, Ebenezer Scrooge buys the goose. I was like, ‘I need to have a goose for the holidays.’ You can’t get any around here, so why not raise some?” she said.
It will be the first actual goose she’s ever cooked — and just the right size for this year’s toned-down festivities.
“These are Chinese geese ... the smallest of the domestic goose breeds,” Ericksen said.
“I don’t need a big goose. We don’t have a huge family. I’m not having a large gathering. ... They’re also supposed to be less greasy.”
It can be roasted on a rack, so it’s lifted off the bottom of the pan.
It’s not the same, though, as simply cooking a smaller version of a turkey. For one thing, a duck or goose will have far more fat — it’s what makes each bird buoyant.
“You cook it slow, so the deal is that the fats that are just under the skin will melt down and go through the meat to keep it moist and tender, so you don’t have to worry about basting it the way you would a turkey,” Ericksen said.
“So you’re rendering it through, just like if someone’s doing barbecue ... You put the brisket or the fats on the top and you let that melt through, and that’s how you get your really nice, tender meat.”
Pretending to hold a nice platter, she can already envision the perfectly cooked goose as a centerpiece, surrounded by stuffing, mashed potatoes and, in her family, rutabaga.
“It just seems like that would be a special dinner, the presentation of it all. Here’s a goose,” she said, grinning in anticipation.
Twin Maples Farm is located at 24430 Ashton Upland Road in Milton. The farm can be reached by phone at 614-271-3005, by email at twinmaplesfarm wv@gmail.com, or through Twin Maples Farm on Facebook.