Beth McCarthy looked weary, but said she felt lucky to be here.
“You want there to be a happy ending,” the 29-year-old Dunbar resident said. “But sometimes what you get is just that things don’t end.”
In April of 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to ramp up, Beth underwent a double lung transplant at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
The surgery was Beth’s only real hope to see her children grow up.
She was born with situs inversus, an uncommon genetic condition. Beth’s major organs are reversed from their usual position. Her heart is to the right of her chest, instead of to the left.
She also had Kartagener syndrome, affecting the cilia inside her lungs.
Dust and debris that most of us normally cough up would get trapped and build up inside her lungs, making it difficult for her to breathe.
While she’d maintained a fairly normal life, she’d also spent a lot of time in and out of hospitals, fighting infections and breathing ailments, and her condition wasn’t improving.
The transplant surgery was harrowing, but successful.
Recovery wasn’t quick, but the replacement lungs were a fresh start for Beth. She looked forward to being the kind of active mom she’d always wanted to be. She and her fiancé, Tim, got married.
It was supposed to be a fairytale ending after a very long and difficult story of just trying to draw another breath, but happily ever didn’t last.
Shortly after the wedding, Beth’s body began to reject the new lungs.
Her doctors tried to correct the problem, but nothing worked. Beth grew weaker. She became bedridden, couldn’t hold down food and began catching every respiratory bug that was going around.
“It was a miracle she didn’t catch COVID,” her father, Tony Slack, said. “That was very lucky.”
But she developed a fungal infection that wouldn’t go away.
“Around the end of October, everything started to go downhill,” Beth said. “I ended up spending Thanksgiving in the hospital.”
Beth needed a second set of replacement lungs.
It was a terrifying proposition.
To get lungs the first time, Beth had been on a waiting list for 18 months before a donor matched up with her. This time, doctors promised she wouldn’t have to wait that long, but they didn’t want to add her to the list until they were sure she had a good chance of survival.
It wasn’t just that she was sick. Beth is small, standing at 5 feet, 2 inches.
Her perfect weight, she said, would be about 115 pounds.
She weighs 97 pounds now, but in December, her weight had dropped to 72 pounds.
Doctors explained that most lung transplant patients lose around 20 pounds following the surgery.
“They didn’t think my body would be strong enough to make it through the procedure,” she said.
Beth spent November and most of December in the hospital while doctors tried to build up her strength and head off infections.
“Somehow, we convinced the doctors to let me go home Christmas Eve,” Beth said.
She doesn’t remember coming home or the weeks that followed.
By early January, Beth was back in the hospital. The transplanted lungs had stopped removing carbon dioxide from her blood.
Beth went on life support.
Low weight or not, the doctors went ahead and put her on the transplant list. Because her circumstances were so dire, she went to the top of the list, but nothing was certain. Lungs aren’t one size fits all and the circumstances for getting them were always complicated.
The first transplant had come to her in Pittsburgh from a young male who’d died in nearby Philadelphia.
Beth’s family waited and braced themselves for the worst.
Tony said he and Beth’s husband, Tim, had just finished watching the Superbowl when Tony got the call to come to Pittsburgh.
“We thought it was the bad call,” he said. “We thought it was the call you didn’t want to get, that they wanted us to come to Pittsburgh because they had to tell us we were going to lose her.”
Instead, doctors said they’d found another match.
“I bawled my eyes out,” Tony said.
Beth underwent transplant surgery for a second time, though she remembers nothing about the operation or the first couple of weeks after.
Tony said Beth’s condition was very delicate, but the staff at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center managed to keep her weight up. They installed a tracheotomy and a feeding tube.
At first, Beth could only communicate through writing.
“My mouth was so dry,” she said. “They kept asking me what they could do to make me more comfortable.”
After some negotiation, doctors let her to chew on ice — one cube per day, and she had to spit out the water.
“They didn’t want to risk me aspirating,” Beth explained.
Nurses were tasked to get her out of the bed and up, moving.
“I had this one nurse named Paul,” she said. “He was amazing.”
Paul told her she could have a second ice cube if she would get out of her bed and walk to the door and back.
“Okay, no problem,” Beth said.
But she couldn’t walk. She couldn’t even stand on her own.
It was devastating, but Paul gave her the second ice cube anyway — and Beth said they worked on it together.
“He said we were dancing,” Beth said.
After over a month in the ICU, doctors moved her to a rehabilitation wing at the hospital. She had to continue to build her strength as well as relearn things like brushing her teeth or getting in and out of a car.
It was frustrating and humbling. She relied on her mother, April, and turned to music for comfort and encouragement.
“I listened to a lot of Christian music,” she said. “I’ve never been a really religious person. I’m still not, but the music was very empowering. It helped keep me going.”
Tony said they all got a little religious. They prayed.
“I bought my first Bible,” he said. “I didn’t know where to even start, so I just went with Genesis, chapter one.”
After weeks of rehabilitation, the hospital released Beth with the understanding that she’d remain close to the hospital in order to continue recovery and rehabilitation.
“The process was so different than the first time,” she said. “It went on much longer and was so much more difficult.”
The year before, Beth recovered relatively quickly. She went from walking in nearby parks to riding a bicycle. The situation this time around was much different.
Leading up to the transplant surgery, Beth’s kidneys had failed. She now had to undergo dialysis three times a week for three hours at a time.
“The dialysis wipes me out,” she said.
Still, while in Pittsburgh, Beth said she and her mother walked to nearby restaurants or went to get ice cream.
She finally came home for good at the end of May.
“It felt different,” she said. “I felt awkward.”
Being home has been hard.
Beth worries about how her illness might affect her children and the stress it put on her parents and husband.
In some ways, she thought she had it easier than they did.
“The body can do amazing things to protect you,” she said. “Sometimes, it can even make you forget.”
The people she loves don’t have that.
Beth said she’s coming around. She’s getting back to normal life with the help of her family and friends.
Someone checks on her every day. Her kids remind her to take her medicine.
Beth stays home a lot, but she goes out in public. She’s vaccinated, but she’s cautious about risk and she wears a mask. COVID is one of many concerns.
She’s still trying to gain weight.
“I’m eating everything,” Beth said and laughed. “I eat Ramen noodles every day. My husband gives me grief about it, but I love them.”
It’s not so bad. Ramen may not have much nutritionally, but it is loaded with calories.
In September, Beth expects to meet with doctors to discuss kidney transplant options. The waitlist is around five years, she said, unless she has a family member who can donate.
Beth said her mother and brother have both volunteered, but she’s reluctant to ask anything more of her mother.
Her father, Tony, wants to donate, but is diabetic.
A kidney transplant, Tony explained, would be less risky than a double lung transplant.
“And Beth is already on all the anti-rejection medicine,” he said. “She’s mostly prepared for that.”
Beth doesn’t relish the possibility of yet another surgery, but she’s willing to do it.
“I’ve had to fight, but it’s worth it,” she said. “I get to be a mom for a little bit longer. That’s what I’m thankful for.”