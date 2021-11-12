The first time Lisa DeCrease met the 9-year-old girl she had been paired with in a unique, school-based business and academic program, “It was a little awkward,” she said.
The girl — we’ll call her “Essie” — was reserved and cautious.
“In the beginning we would spend a lot of time just playing games. And that’s kind of how we got the ball rolling … It probably took her about three months of me consistently meeting with her every week before it got to more of a ‘I’ll see you next week.’ A really exciting thing for both of us,” said DeCrease.
But that wariness made sense. Essie has always had “a little bit of a rough time with adults.”
The girl is now on her third school in four years, and has already witnessed enough domestic abuse and other problems to prompt Child Protective Services to remove her from her parents’ home more than once.
“In the last four years, I have been about the only constant thing in her life,” said DeCrease, whose day job is in accounts payable for Potesta & Associates, an engineering and environmental consulting firm.
Though it sounds simple enough, just being a constant hasn’t been easy.
“We actually had to find her last year. That was a little scary,” said DeCrease.
“Her parents had lost their guardianship of her, and she was with a temporary guardian. So I was like, ‘OK, well, can we figure out who that is?’”
The school system tracked her down and Essie’s guardian gave permission for DeCrease to continue the program, even though the girl was at another new school.
“It was a sense of relief to know that I would still be able to see her and be able to be there for her to help her through that time. Like, even if we just sat there and chatted about the weather, doesn’t matter. She knows that I’m there for her, and that’s the whole point.”
•••
In the early 2000s, long before that school and business partnership program was formed, a couple of heavy hitters in town started reading to kids through the Read Aloud West Virginia program at Piedmont Elementary School — which serves two federally subsidized housing projects and a family homeless shelter. Among the readers was Tom McJunkin, then a partner at Jackson Kelly law firm.
A long-time advocate of education, McJunkin even joined the Local School Improvement Council.
“In that capacity, he was learning that a lot of kids weren’t getting support at home. They weren’t getting that motivation or the encouragement that is so powerful in terms of learning,” remembered Stephen Knighton, who was then the principal at Piedmont.
“So Tom thought, ‘How can I help with that regard?’ And then he got the idea to increase the efforts of professional people.”
And with that, in 2008, the Education Elevators program was born through a unique, nonprofit partnership between schools and the business community.
“One of the reasons that my dad started the program is, he was doing Read Aloud, and he realized that the kids didn’t understand so many of the words that they should,” said Allison McJunkin.
“And so he realized that kids really needed another adult in their life to help them with academics. But more importantly, to really be their source of support. And I guess that’s where the term elevator comes from — to help elevate abilities and aspirations and to help kids see the world from a different perspective. Elevators are there to uplift students.”
McJunkin got his firm to partner with Piedmont Elementary, pairing staff volunteers with students nominated by their teachers to meet one on one for a roughly an hour each week. The company paid for training and background checks, and allowed volunteers to use the time during their work days. But he was hesitant to call it a mentoring program.
“He wanted it to be a really positive thing for the kids, that they were chosen for this program because someone saw something in them, that they had potential,” said Allison.
That first year there were about 15 Jackson Kelly volunteers — including McJunkin, who was paired with a fifth grade boy by the name of Shaunn Monroe, now a junior at the University of Charleston and a point guard on the men’s basketball team there.
“My dad was out of town so it was just me and my mom at the time. When we first met, I was obviously nervous. Cause I didn’t know him at all. Meeting new people at that age is weird, maybe, ” said Monroe. “But after our conversations and everything we did, I felt very comfortable. I felt like I could come to him with anything.”
They mostly talked about their lives, their days, and read books together.
“He was always talking about a firm handshake. He said that was very important when meeting people. It’s confidence, a show of respect. I always remembered that,” said Monroe.
The program was a resounding success.
Then came a devastating cancer diagnosis, and McJunkin’s untimely death in 2011.
“His visitation was at the Clay Center a couple of days later. And the only thing I actually remember is the kids from Piedmont coming to his visitation and just seeing these smiling faces,” said Allison.
“And I really realized that my dad had really made an impact on these kids. And I didn’t want this program that he cared so deeply about to die with him.”
She knew he was passionate about the program, but had never really talked with him about it.
Then she came across a letter that he’d written before she went to law school.
It was “talking about how he could eventually see me running a nonprofit,” she said.
“And one of the things that he wanted elevators to do is kind of plant seeds in kids’ heads. To say, ‘I can see you doing this. I think that you’re capable of this. You are confident and competent.’ And so then you would kind of repeat those things over and over, and eventually it sinks in.’”
So long before Education Elevators was launched, the seeds of its future success were sown.
“He was my original elevator. He just always knew the right thing to say,” said Allison, who today is the executive director of the program.
In the ten years since her father’s passing, it has grown from one school, one business partnership and a handful of chosen kids to nine schools and after school programs with 10 business partnerships and 75 chosen kids.
One of the current elevators is Andrew Dockery, a business analyst for TC Energy who was paired with Christian several years ago.
“We would play games together, do puzzles, try to do activities like that. The idea is to have someone this kid can talk to and look forward to seeing and kind of be a little on their side,” said Dockery.
After six years and multiple school changes, the elevator relationship seemed important. So Dockery, with permission from the boy’s mom, continued the program at Christian’s middle school.
“Mr. Andrews reached out and asked if it would be okay if he came up to the middle school and we were super excited about it. Christian was all for it,” said Tariah Perkins, Christian’s mom.
“His dad isn’t super involved and I feel like that having Mr. Andrews around filled that void. I definitely think that it’s had an impact on Christian, a positive one.”
•••
Natalie Blevins is a resource coordinator at Mary C. Snow Elementary School, where there are six elevators paired with students through an after school program.
“I love the program and I really love the fact that elevators, if parents, students and schools are willing, can follow them all the way through [their schooling],” she said.
Kids today experience a wide array of challenges, from drugs and violence to disruptive home lives and other significant issues that can negatively affect their school performance — and their overall success in life.
Anecdotally, Blevins said, teachers will usually report that kids chosen to have elevators show marked improvement in their classroom involvement and are more excited to come to school.
For one elevator paired with a student from a particularly difficult home life, “I told him, ‘You are going to be the man who helps him graduate from high school and he will be the first in his family to ever graduate high school.’”
For elevators, the program is a company-supported opportunity to give back to a community clearly in need, to make a difference.
That’s something special to me, to know that maybe I can be a bright spot in a really crappy week without even knowing that it’s a really crappy week,” said Lisa DeCrease, who hopes her student has enjoyed the elevator program as much as she has.
“I want her to succeed in life. And she’s so smart. So I hope what she takes from it is, in a little bit of a world of chaos, that there’s always somebody there that believes in her no matter what. And I hope she’ll be able to kind of look back on it and one day want to give back to her community, too. Wherever she ends up, whatever she does, that she’ll want to get involved with her community, too.”
For more information on Education Elevators, visit the organization’s Facebook Page, the website at allisonmcjunkin.wixsite. com/educationelevators or email allison@educationelevators.org.