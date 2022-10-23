Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley will host training sessions for new volunteers beginning this week.
The local nonprofit is dedicated to helping seniors aged 60 and older in Kanawha and Putnam counties sustain their independence and remain in their own homes as long as possible. Program volunteers provide free services, including transportation to medical appointments, assistance with grocery shopping, telephone reassurance calls and personal outreach efforts. A small team — the Honey Do Crews — performs minor home repairs or maintenance projects with an eye toward safe home environments.
Volunteer training is a great opportunity to learn more about the programs offered to seniors and how volunteers can use their time and talents to assist those in need of a helping hand. All volunteers are required to attend one volunteer training session prior to serving. The sessions are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.
Faith in Action has scheduled three upcoming training. Participants can attend in person at the FIA office located at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, or may opt to attend via Zoom.
4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25
11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2
4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7
As an all-volunteer service organization, Faith in Action is always striving to grow its base of community members willing to serve, neighbor to neighbor. Volunteers have flexibility to select assignments that fit their schedules and interests. Whether serving two hours a week or two hours a month, every volunteer can make a direct, positive impact on the lives of others each time they participate.
To learn more and to reserve your spot, visit faithinactiongkv.com or contact Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley directly by calling 304-881-7253.