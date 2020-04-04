Family law advice in the time of COVID-19

Even under normal circumstances, questions about custody, support and divorce are not always black and white. In combination with the COVID-19 pandemic, family law matters can be even more complicated.
Is it safe to exchange my child with the other parent? How can I afford my child support payment when I’ve been temporarily laid off? I am stuck in a home with an abusive spouse, where do I get help?
While answers to these common questions depend on the particular facts of your case, we hope to provide you with general advice in resolving the dilemmas you might be facing.
Custody and parenting schedules
A common question parents have right now is, “Do I have to exchange my child with the other parent and continue to follow our court-ordered custody schedule?”
Parents are afraid their child will be exposed to COVID-19 in the other parent’s care. While this is a valid concern, you should continue, if possible, to follow your parenting plan and comply with any court order requiring you to exchange your child with the other parent.
A few family court judges, including Judge Brad Dorsey (Nicholas/Clay counties), Judge Joyce Helmick Morton (Webster/Pocahontas counties) and Judge Randal A. Minor (Monongalia/Preston counties) have issued COVID-19 memos providing custody guidance. These memos generally advise that the current stay-at-home order is not an excuse to deny parenting time without the other parent’s agreement and without additional supporting factors affecting a child’s health or welfare.
How other family court judges around the state would interpret these circumstances is likely to vary widely and depend on the facts of each case. However, all parents should aim to be reasonable and focus on staying safe.
If you have concerns about continuing your parenting plan due to the pandemic and government restrictions in place, talk to the other parent. Parents can always agree to temporarily modify their parenting schedule in a way that protects the parents, child and other high-risk family members in the household.
Some potential temporary changes to discuss might include:
n Changing the exchange location from a public place to the parent’s home.
n Permitting one parent to provide care for the child during a working parent’s time instead of using child care services.
n Prohibiting certain persons who are “at risk” for exposure from having contact with your child (i.e. a parent’s significant other who works in the emergency room of a busy hospital, or an infected relative).
n Establishing hygiene and health protocols to be followed in both households consistent with CDC recommendations and your pediatrician’s advice.
n Agreeing to open communication and notification regarding any infected persons in the household, family or workplace.
n Postponing in-person visits.
Decisions to postpone in-person visits with a fit parent should never be taken lightly. Many children are experiencing a major disruption to their daily schedule through the loss of contact with friends, school, church, sports, etc. The only stability a child may have right now is continued contact with both parents under the parenting schedule.
If it becomes necessary to temporarily postpone in-person visits, it is critical to arrange ways for your child to stay in contact with the absent parent. Some possibilities include:
n Scheduling frequent phone calls or virtual contact using services like Facetime, Facebook messenger or Google Chat.
n Arranging “make-up” time with the other parent at a later date when the risks are removed or reduced.
Any agreement to deviate from a court order should always be in writing; text message or email confirmation is sufficient.
What happens when the other parent won’t agree and my child is in danger?
If you and the other parent cannot agree and there are legitimate issues involving your child’s safety or health, it might be justified for you to unilaterally stop or modify the parenting schedule on a temporary basis — but only to the extent necessary to protect your child. Examples of COVID-19 related circumstances that may provide justification to withhold your child on a temporary basis could include:
n If the other parent is putting your child at risk by recklessly disobeying social distancing protocols, particularly where your child has underlying health issues putting him at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
n If the other parent becomes infected or directly exposed to an infected person, continued visitation will be inadvisable throughout the recovery or quarantine period.
n If you and the other parent live in different states, particularly in areas with high rates of COVID-19 infection, it may be reasonable to postpone interstate travel.
With more people staying at home in cramped quarters, or laid off from work, there is more potential for a child to be exposed to a parent’s bad behavior. These circumstances should raise immediate red flags to suspend parenting time:
n A parent’s dangerous drug or alcohol abuse while the child is in his or her care.
n A parent’s abuse, neglect, or physical violence toward a child in his or her care.
n A parent’s acts of domestic violence toward a member of the household, particularly when the child is in his or her care.
Be forewarned, violation of a court order should not be taken lightly. Courts are likely to punish people who take advantage of the current situation when there is no legitimate danger to a child. Prior to violating any court order, you should consult with an attorney regarding your specific facts and whether good cause exists.
Family court judges take violation of their court orders very seriously. Disobeying a court order without good cause subjects the violating parent to the court’s contempt powers.
If you violate a court order without justification, you may be in jeopardy of losing parenting time in addition to other penalties. You should discuss with an attorney whether to file a Petition for Modification or Emergency motion with the family court if it becomes necessary to violate a court’s order without the other parent’s agreement.
Child support obligations and income changes
One of the unfortunate consequences of community protection efforts is layoff or reduced income for many parents, particularly those dealing heavily with the public, such as those in the retail, child care, hospitality or food service industries.
If you are ordered to pay child support, your obligation will continue to be due, even if your income decreases, until it is changed by another court order. If you need to modify your child support obligation, it is imperative that you file the documents below as soon as possible.
Even if your case is not heard or decided for several weeks depending on the status of court closures, the family court judge can reduce your child support back to the date that your petition was filed and served on the other parent.
The documents you should file are available on the West Virginia Supreme Court’s website at courtswv.gov/lower-courts/family-forms/index-family-forms.html:
n Expedited petition for modification of child support
n Financial statement
n Income documentation listed on the financial statement, plus documentation evidencing your lay-off, reduction in income, or termination.
Be wary of informal agreements with the other parent to temporarily reduce your monthly child support obligation during this time period because those agreements are typically not enforceable without a court order.
If your employer temporarily closes or you are laid off and not being paid, you can continue to pay your child support directly to the Bureau for Child Support Enforcement to avoid accumulation of arrears and interest. Payments can be made easily on the BCSE website, apps.wv.gov/DHHR/SPI.
Is family court open now?
By Administrative Order, the West Virginia Supreme Court declared a statewide judicial emergency from March 23 through April 10. The order requires all proceedings, except certain limited emergencies, be put on hold through April 10.
All non-emergency hearings scheduled during that time will be rescheduled. For family law purposes, emergency proceedings include domestic violence proceedings, certain abuse and neglect cases, infant guardianship, or custody proceedings where there is an imminent threat to the health or safety of the child.
The Administrative Order also affects certain deadlines. If there are deadlines in your case that fall between March 23 and April 10, those deadlines are now extended to April 11. For instance, if you were served with a Petition for Divorce on March 10, your answer would normally be due within 20 days (March 30). However, under the Administrative Order, you would not be required to file your answer until April 11.
The deadline extension also applies to scheduling orders, which are often entered to require the disclosure of financial information in child support or divorce cases. If your scheduling order requires you to produce documentation between the relevant time period, that deadline is now extended to April 11.
I am experiencing domestic violence. What can I do?
If you are a victim of domestic violence, this time period can not only be scary but extremely unsafe for you or your children. If you or your child are in immediate danger, always call 911. You can also call the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE to get help from your local domestic violence program, including finding a safe shelter.
You can also seek a domestic violence protective order in magistrate court, which could prohibit your abuser from having any contact with you, or your child, for a set period of time.
Most court houses are open for these emergency requests. However, effective March 25, the Kanawha County Commission ordered the Kanawha County Judicial Building closed until further notice. This order naturally limits access to the building for purposes of seeking a protective order.
It is possible that the building could reopen shortly, or that other court houses will follow suit in closing their judicial buildings. If you are in a dangerous situation requiring a domestic violence protective order and you do not have normal access to magistrate court, you should call your local police and request transport to get a protective order.
Consult with an attorney
Decisions you make today can have long-lasting effects in your life. When in doubt about decisions in a specific case, you should always consult with an experienced family law attorney. Consultations can be conducted by telephone to ensure that social distancing protocols are followed and that you do not have to wait for answers.