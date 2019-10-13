Farm’s pumpkin patch grows into smashing agritourism attraction

BUFFALO — If you want to sell mums, try planting a pumpkin patch.
That, in short, is the unlikely lesson to be learned from Gritt’s Fun Farm, a six-week celebration of all things farm and fall, which culminates with the annual Pumpkin Smash on Nov. 2.
During that time, the farm — roughly a 45-minute drive from Charleston — expects to welcome an estimated 30,000 visitors for the kind of interactive experience you can’t get on city sidewalks.
Some of them might even buy chrysanthemums.
“All of this started because Bob [Gritt, owner] sold pumpkins, and he wanted to try to get people out here in the fall to buy more pumpkins and mums. So he said, ‘People would enjoy picking their own pumpkins probably.’ So he planted this little pumpkin patch,” said Maggie Parsons, the agritourism and marketing director for Gritt’s Farm.
What Bob Gritt and his staff quickly found was that people who came to pick their own pumpkins and buy a few mums wanted something more.
“They’d come out and buy their pumpkins and they’d say, ‘Well, what else can we do?’ And that’s kind of where the whole idea of the Fun Farm started was, people want to come out and have new experiences,” said Parsons.
The folks at Gritt’s Farm looked around, grabbed a few things they had lying around the farm, and put together a couple of attractions: a wooden pit filled with corn, and a simple hay maze.
“The big hay bales are kind of set up like a maze and it has a slide in the middle of it and kids can climb and run all over it,” Parsons said.
That was in 2012.
It was such a success that each year, Gritt’s Farm has added new things to do, many of them made from things that were part of the farm already.
Wire egg baskets dating back to the 1920s that were used when the farm sold eggs are now light fixtures in the outdoor cafe. Tractor tires were cleaned and turned into a climbing stack. Truck liners were used to make slides. Goats, rabbits and cows just do their own thing, and the kids line up to see them.
Today the long list of attractions includes:
- corn slide
- corn pit
- hay maze
- slide mountain
- pedal park
- two corn mazes
- jump pillows
- apple cannons
- zip lines
- ball throw building
- pony rides on weekends
- playhouse
- fire pits
Roughly 500 children per weekday will visit the Fun Farm with their schools, filling the rolling hills and corn fields with squeals and giggles. They may not realize it, but their farm day is full of learning.
“This lets them see the pumpkins in the field, and they can see the corn grows here, too,” said Jackie Hersch, principal at Pratt Elementary School.
She and several teachers brought 102 pre-K through second-grade students to the farm for the kind of hands-on learning experience they won’t soon forget.
“We tell them all about pumpkins, but until you come out and see them in the field, it doesn’t really sink in as much,” she said.
“When they come out here they realize, pumpkins don’t grow at Walmart,” she said.
People of all ages come to the farm for an authentic experience, looking to make memories that will last. To that end, Parsons has a suggestion for parents and families: Get off your phones.
“You’re in nature, you’re on a farm, so we encourage them to get out from behind the screen and play with their kids and to create those moments that their kids are going to remember forever,” she said.
The Fun Farm has allowed Gritt’s to grow its business exponentially, thanks in part to growing trends in outdoor activities, supporting small businesses and shopping locally. The key for agritourism, said Parsons, is finding a unique niche. In the case of Gritt’s Farm, the concept has allowed them to sell their merchandise by offering something even more valuable: access.
“The farm helps us reach new customers every year because of word of mouth,” she said.
“Families come out here, and then people realize that we might have mums, or produce in the summer, or greenhouses in the spring, and that kind of helps us carry our business throughout the year. They enjoy getting an experience rather than just going to Home Depot.”
Want to Go?
Gritt’s Fun Farm
Presented by Gritt’s Farm
WHEN: Noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 2
WHERE: Gritt’s Farm, 864 Gritt Rd., Buffalo
COST: Weekday admission $10.75; weekend admission $12.75; grandparents $6.50; ages 2 and under free. Tickets available on site or online at grittsfarm.ticketleap.com.
INFO: Call 304-937-2565, visit grittsfarm.com or search Gritt’s Farm on Facebook
SPECIAL EVENTS:
- Oct. 14, noon to 6 p.m.: Columbus Day Celebration, a rare Monday opening.
- Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Dad’s Day, featuring events and activities designed with dads in mind.
- Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Appalachia Day, showcasing West Virginia with bluegrass music, a pepperoni roll eating contest, special appearance from the West Virginia University Mountaineer, Timmy Eads, and more.
- Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Pumpkin Smash, ending Fun Farm with a bang. Regular admission allows visitors to smash the pumpkins in every way possible, enjoy pumpkin pie and donut eating contests, pumpkin beer and more.