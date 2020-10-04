They’re not calling it virtual or online, but the producers of FestivALL Fall are calling FestivALL Fall “at home.”
Mallory Richards, marketing and production coordinator for FestivALL, said, “COVID cases are rising. We want people to continue to support local artists and businesses, but we want everyone to stay home as much as possible.”
Have a good time, enjoy some of the fall flavors of Charleston, but do it from the safety of your own porch, kitchen or living room.
“We want to think of this as FestivALL reimagined,” Richards said.
The at-home version of FestivALL Fall begins Saturday in Charleston — or, thanks to the internet, everywhere.
As usual, there’s a little bit of everything. The popular speaker series “Three Things” returns with singer/songwriter Jeff Ellis, “America’s Got Talent” winner and performer Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., and Smithers Mayor Dr. Anne Cavalier.
Charleston Light Opera Guild will present a recording of its 2019 show, “Shrek: The Musical,” which Richards explained isn’t usually something available to the public.
“Charleston Light Opera Guild has archived a lot of their shows,” the FestivALL coordinator explained. “They’re mostly just for them, but this was a particularly good recording, so they spoke to the people who own the rights and got permission to put this out there.”
Richards said there would be a Shakespeare production with American Shakespeare Center’s production of “Othello” and the 8th annual Harvest Art Fair, usually held at the Woman’s Club of Charleston, will still showcase local and regional artists.
The online fair will also offer make-at-home projects and tutorials for young artists (or their parents) to explore and try.
A bare silver lining for this is that shoppers will have eight days to look at area arts and crafts instead of just the usual two days.
Many of FestivALL Fall’s events are on-demand, meaning people can view, access or participate at their convenience — and you don’t even have to wear a mask.
Some events have been altered to fit the times. Taste-of-All, which typically offers a variety of the area’s best eats all in one place, is now more of a promotion for area restaurants.
“We want to show off the fall menu items and specials for area restaurants,” Richards said, adding that the full menu of items would available online by the official start of FestivALL Fall, Oct. 10.
About the next FestivALL, Richards said nobody knows what 2021 will look like, if the pandemic and social distancing will come to an end.
“Your guess is as good as ours,” she said. “We’re just focusing on the fall right now and looking toward our fundraiser in February (“FeastivALL”). We’ll have to see.”
For more details about all events, visit festivallcharleston.com.