One of Charleston’s most notable residents gets his story told Wednesday night for “The Wake Up Call,” a film about West Virginia native, Vietnam veteran and peace activist Dave Evans.
Originally from Cabin Creek, Evans enlisted in the marines in 1970 and was sent to Vietnam, where he lost both legs in an ambush.
Returning home, he was fitted with prosthetic limbs and soon went to work helping others who faced similar challenges.
Evans spent almost 40 years traveling around the globe, training to technicians in war torn countries how to fit prosthetic limbs to survivors.
Filmmakers Alison Gilkey and Eric Neudel followed Evans, spoke with him about his journey from West Virginia to the rest of the world and about the destruction caused by war.
The film illustrates a truth that war changes people, they said.
“Ninety-nine percent of the population in the United States does not have the experience of military conflict,” Neudel said. “They don’t understand immediately what war is like, but people who have, you can see what it does to them.”
There are visible scars for some and invisible scare for many more.
“The Wake Up Call,” Neudel said, is also about Evans finding peace from the war he experienced.
“Dave redeemed himself after what he’d experienced in Vietnam, the sort of wrongness of it,” Neudel said. “He took it into his heart and turned it into something good.”
Evans was driven, he said.
“He was always struggling to make the world right one leg at a time, one arm at a time. It was a Sisyphean task to fix the world,” he said. “I thought, psychologically speaking, he was always trying to make up for what had happened, what he had seen – which was kind of a futile task.”
Gilkey said Evans went into Vietnam as an innocent. He enlisted at 17.
“He wasn’t even old enough to sign his own enlistment papers,” she said. “His mom had to do it for him.”
He came out changed and then chose to make the world better.
Evans died in 2020. He was 68.
Neudel said he didn’t know of a particular cause of death. Evans, he said, worked hard, but he drank, he smoked and was kind of always in motion.
“I think he died because his body was just worn out,” Neudel said.
“The Wake Up Call” has had limited screenings. It won the best content award for documentaries at the Boston International Film Festival, but Gilkey said they don’t have a distribution deal for the film set up.
Beyond the showing at the Culture Center Theater on Wednesday, they’re not sure where else or when “The Wake Up Call” will be shown.
“Ultimately, we want to make the film available to what is an enormous audience of people who could really benefit from learning from the hardened wisdom of the characters in this film,” she said. “Its stories are real.”