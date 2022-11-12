Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

What if you could treat yourself, and help a person in need at the same time? What if you could tell your loved one or friend that not only is their gift from you a one-of-a-kind, handmade treasure, but also that your purchase of it could help to lift the artisan out of poverty?

Sounds a lot like hope, doesn’t it?

Stories you might like

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com

Recommended for you