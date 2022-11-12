What if you could treat yourself, and help a person in need at the same time? What if you could tell your loved one or friend that not only is their gift from you a one-of-a-kind, handmade treasure, but also that your purchase of it could help to lift the artisan out of poverty?
Sounds a lot like hope, doesn’t it?
First Presbyterian Church is hosting its 2022 Hope Village event, where vendors from around the world come together to share creations that are handmade by artisans who have been faced with sex trafficking, poverty, marginalization and other hardships.
“Well, we have 17 vendors, and they’re all from around the world and the United States,” said Dina Mohler, co-chair of Hope Village.
Hope Village is an event that allows various vendors to sell the artisans goods and use the proceeds to help get the creators back onto their feet.
At Hope Village, you can expect to see a variety of goods, like kitchenware made by Amani Ya Juu, a sewing and training program for marginalized women in Kenya and Uganda; baskets, jewelry, and stone carving from Baskets of Africa; batiked textiles, ornaments, and recycled glass bead and clay jewelry created by Global Mamas, a fair-trade organization in Ghana; and so many other one-of-a-kind goods that you can only find at Hope Village.
This event has been able to change many individuals’ lives, Mohler said.
“Over the years that we’ve been involved with Hope Village, Baskets of Africa estimates that we have touched 500 different artisans. That money that they make goes toward supporting subsistence farmers. They are able to provide for irrigation for their crops and education for their children and buy a few luxury goods [and by luxury goods, they’re talking about manure for fields, bicycles, and cellphones],” she said.
Hope Village will allow you to not only buy something that is unique and different, but also to make an impact.
“I think people look forward to it, and they appreciate knowing that they’re getting a really cool item, but it’s not just a cool item. It’s an item that has some meaning, and it has impact on someone, and it’s really a good, symbiotic relationship,” said Mohler.
To shop for these unique creations, visit the recreation room at The First Presbyterian Church of Charleston at 16 Leon Sullivan Way, where Hope Village will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 17, 18, 19, 26 and Dec. 1, 2 and 3; and noon until 3 p.m. on Nov. 20, 27 and Dec. 4.
The Hope Village vendors will also be at the Art Walk from noon until 8 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Black Sheep Burritos and Brews Party Room, 702 Quarrier St., Charleston.
“We’re really excited about this opportunity, and we’re really grateful to Black Sheep Burritos. They’re donating their event room, and we feel like this is a way to reach people we’ve never seen before,” said Mohler.
To learn more about the vendors or First Presbyterian Church visit https://firstpresby.com.